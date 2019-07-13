Here Are Resources to Prepare for an ICE Raid in Miami

President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement department is, according to reports, planning on launching immigration raids on Sunday in ten cities — Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, San Francisco, and Miami. Details about the proposed raids are still scarce, but Trump appears to be targeting about 2,000 people who have been ordered deported but have remained in the country anyway. But, more worryingly, ICE says it will also arrest any other undocumented people that may be on-scene wherever they go.

On Friday, the Naples Daily News reported that ICE agents had arrived already in Immokalee — a low-income community full of undocumented farmworkers who already work under some of the most grueling and exploitative labor conditions in Florida. It's unclear whether the ICE actions there were related to the raids set to begin this weekend in Miami, but the point is the same: Trump's Department of Homeland Security has no issue going after vulnerable immigrants anywhere in America.

As such, here's a primer on how to prepare in the event of an ICE raid.

Here's the Florida Immigrant Coalition's information hotline:

".@FLImmigrant said it's operating a deportation immigration hotline that is often used for immigrants to know their rights. [It] is also gathering volunteers."



Call us: 1-888-600-5762

Email us to volunteer: lmunoz@floridaimmigrant.orghttps://t.co/vCiTj45Xgq — Florida Immigrant Coalition (@FLImmigrant) July 11, 2019

Folks protect yourselves and KNOW YOUR RIGHTS:



If ICE comes to your house, don’t open the door

Stay silent

Don’t give personal information

Make a plan for you and your family pic.twitter.com/R9o5qYby70 — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) July 11, 2019

URGENT CALL TO ACTION

Our families are being threatened & we need all hands on deck.

Share info w/ your community

If you have papers, drive undocumented friends to get groceries & carpool. ICE can not question passengers

Look out for your friends/neighbors pic.twitter.com/S06Phgbv8G — Florida Immigrant Coalition (@FLImmigrant) July 11, 2019

Es posible que las redadas de ICE vengan este domingo en Miami, DC, Baltimore, Chicago, NY, LA.

ASEGÚRESE DE CONOCER SUS DERECHOS:

Si ICE viene a su casa, no abra la puerta

Guarde silencio

No provea información personal

Haga un plan para usted y su familia pic.twitter.com/rLcbSoXCc7 — Florida Immigrant Coalition (@FLImmigrant) July 12, 2019

Here are guidelines from the Immigrant Defense Project:

RESOURCE UPDATE we've created 6 shareable infographics on what to do when you #knowyourrights but ICE violates them! They're based on 6 years of tracking how ICE makes arrests and the reality that #ICE doesn't respect the rights of noncitizens https://t.co/ZpiujFSuLy pic.twitter.com/I0HYJsTadu — Immigrant Defense Project (@ImmDefense) June 28, 2019

¡Y este recurso también está disponible en español! Para obtener información sobre cómo saber qué tipo de caso tiene si está detenido, consulte https://t.co/phvRcMsSi1! https://t.co/hY3SPZEHVA — Immigrant Defense Project (@ImmDefense) July 12, 2019

Here is information from the Family Action Network Movement, previously known as Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami:

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to begin raids across the country Sunday to arrest thousands of family members who already have court orders to be removed. Please call @FLImmigrant at 1888-600-5762 for more information any day at any time. #ICE pic.twitter.com/CPA1YL7ahA — FANM.org (@FANMOrg) July 11, 2019

Here is info from Americans for Immigrant Justice's Family Defense Program:

Everyone in this country has rights, no matter their immigration status! Practice exercising your rights with your loved ones: https://t.co/Ast0yeAaIK



When we're informed & prepared, we are all safer. #KnowYourRights #FamiliesBelongTogetherhttps://t.co/2lUcGNmmUy — Americans for Immigrant Justice - AI Justice (@Am4ImmJustice) July 11, 2019

And, lastly, here are factsheets from the American Civil Liberties Union: