    Herban Planet
Here Are Resources to Prepare for an ICE Raid in Miami
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement / Wikimedia Commons

Here Are Resources to Prepare for an ICE Raid in Miami

Jerry Iannelli | July 13, 2019 | 9:00am
President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement department is, according to reports, planning on launching immigration raids on Sunday in ten cities — Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, San Francisco, and Miami. Details about the proposed raids are still scarce, but Trump appears to be targeting about 2,000 people who have been ordered deported but have remained in the country anyway. But, more worryingly, ICE says it will also arrest any other undocumented people that may be on-scene wherever they go.

On Friday, the Naples Daily News reported that ICE agents had arrived already in Immokalee — a low-income community full of undocumented farmworkers who already work under some of the most grueling and exploitative labor conditions in Florida. It's unclear whether the ICE actions there were related to the raids set to begin this weekend in Miami, but the point is the same: Trump's Department of Homeland Security has no issue going after vulnerable immigrants anywhere in America.

As such, here's a primer on how to prepare in the event of an ICE raid.

Here's the Florida Immigrant Coalition's information hotline:

Here are guidelines from the Immigrant Defense Project:

Here is information from the Family Action Network Movement, previously known as Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami:

Here is info from Americans for Immigrant Justice's Family Defense Program:

And, lastly, here are factsheets from the American Civil Liberties Union:

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

