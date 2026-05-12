How a Viral TikTok Ignited a Firestorm Against a Miami Plastic Surgery Clinic

A doctor at Vixen Plastic Surgery is accused of sexually assaulting a patient while she was under anesthesia during a procedure last year.

Seated in a bedroom wearing a pair of hot pink satin pajamas, Miosha Watts adjusts her phone’s front-facing camera and presses record before diving into a harrowing — albeit blurry — tale.

In a nearly nine-minute TikTok video that has since drawn millions of views, 28-year-old Watts (@elegance_monroe) describes waking up from a liposuction procedure in Miami last September and immediately feeling like something was wrong. She winced as she recalled how her throat burned, her body felt like she had been “pushed off the top of a building,” and she had “excruciating pain in my private areas.”

“When I came to as they were putting me in the wheelchair, I immediately started crying,” Watts says in the TikTok.

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In the video, Watts accuses Eric Valladeres, a doctor at Vixen Plastic Surgery in Miami, of raping her while she was sedated during the procedure in September 2025.

Her explosive claims led to a firestorm of backlash against the plastic surgery clinic and Valladeres, including people allegedly making death threats against the doctor and Yelp temporarily blocking people from leaving reviews due to “unusual activity.” However, roughly eight months after Miami police launched an investigation into the alleged incident, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office (SAO) ultimately decided not to file criminal charges against the doctor. An attorney for Valladeres, meanwhile, says the “outrageous” allegations have derailed his life.

In her video, Watts alleges that she underwent a sexual assault exam, which she says came back positive. But a follow-up rape kit screening conducted by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office found no indication of an assault, according to a closeout memo from the state attorney’s office. The memo notes that records provided by Vixen also showed that four people were in and out of the room during Watt’s surgery, two of whom were men.

Watts said in her TikTok video that the alleged assault was so severe that it left her uvula partially detached and required removal. However, according to the SAO’s closeout memo, detectives spoke to nurses at the rape treatment center about the injuries and found the injuries Watts sustained were “consistent with her surgery.”

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“After review of the evidence and circumstances in this case, the State cannot prove that the victim was penetrated or who may have penetrated her,” the SAO’s closeout memo reads. “While the victim may suspect she was penetrated by the doctor who performed her surgery, suspicion alone is not enough to prove the case in court.”

When reached by New Times via TikTok, Watts referred a reporter to her attorney. Her attorney, John Bral, has not responded to requests for comment via email about the SAO’s findings.

As for Valladeres, his name and photos have since been removed from Vixen’s website and Instagram page. Several private Facebook groups comprised of his clients — who refer to themselves as the doctor’s “dolls” — have vehemently defended him. Some have gone as far as to pull Watts’ criminal record, which appears to include several misdemeanor and felony charges.

“That man did not touch her!!!!” one person wrote on the page. “You can tell she wants attention gtfoh !!!!”

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“I can’t wait for DR.V to speak out,” another commented. “Boy that defamation suit about to go crazy.”

Described on the clinic’s website as a “Laparoscopic, Bariatric, and Cosmetic Surgery expert,” Valladeres appears to have mostly glowing reviews on Google and boasts more than 33,000 followers on Instagram (@drvalladares_surgery). Like many other plastic surgeons, he regularly shares transformative before-and-after pictures of his clients who come in for procedures like BBLs and tummy tucks.

“Hey, this is Dr. Valladeres here at Vixen Plastic Surgery,” the bespectacled, bearded doctor says in one video, in which he’s standing on a red carpet next to a woman who appears to be freshly out of a breast lift surgery. “I have a lovely doll, this is Rochelle. She is again gracious enough to share her story with you.”

Valladeres appears to have one public complaint on his Florida Department of Health (FDOH) file. In June 2021, FDOH investigators visited Jolie Plastic Surgery, a clinic where Valladeres previously worked, and requested access to documents and the surgical suite as part of their investigation, according to FDOH records.

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However, according to FDOH records, the investigators left the clinic after several hours due to the “facility staff’s refusal to provide access to requested documents, refusal to provide access to the office’s surgical suite, and the staff’s increasing hostility and aggression towards the inspectors.”

In a statement sent to New Times, Valladeres’ attorney, Michelle Suskauer, said Valladeres has received “endless death threats and a fury of online harassment” in the wake of Watts’ viral video.

“Dr. Eric Valladares is a board-certified surgeon with an exemplary record who has committed his career to helping his patients,” Suskauer wrote in a statement. “He has now been irreparably harmed by false accusations made by a former patient, and an innocent man has been victimized as a result. The complainant’s outrageous and inflammatory statements are irresponsible and false, and they have left a path of destruction in their wake.”

Suskauer added that making “serious allegations of sexual assault requires a real investigation and dedicated state resources, and that is exactly what was done.”

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“Criminal cases require facts and evidence not mere suspicion,” Suskauer wrote. “By advancing a narrative the State has determined the evidence does not support, she has also diminished the claims of true victims of sexual abuse.”

Christos Lagos, an attorney for Vixen, told New Times in a statement that surgical procedures at the clinic are “staffed by a comprehensive team that includes the operating surgeon, an anesthesia provider, a circulator, and a surgical assistant” and that the clinic’s safety protocols “ensure patients are never left alone with a single medical professional, including the surgeon, during preoperative, operative, or recovery care.”

“We commend the Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office, which carried out their work thoroughly, professionally, and independently,” the statement reads. “We also respect the State Attorney’s decision in the Close-Out Memorandum.”

Vixen, located in a medical office building near Miami International Airport, bills itself as a “state-of-the-art plastic surgery facility.” Its website lists procedures including Brazilian butt lifts (commonly called BBLs), breast augmentations, and liposuction, alongside photos of women with snatched waists and pronounced curves. Records show the office, which has a 4.3-star rating on Google, is owned by the same people who operate a network of similarly branded clinics that have been linked to serious complications, including at least one patient death.

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While the clinic has no disciplinary cases or public complaints, according to state records, it has faced several lawsuits in previous years.

In July 2025, a California woman named Crystal Wyrick sued Vixen, claiming the facility and a doctor, Joel Shanklin, were negligent in monitoring and treating her after a November 2022 abdominoplasty and bilateral breast lift with implants. She alleged in the complaint that the facility failed to intervene when she experienced infection, necrosis, and delayed healing, leading to complications. Vixen denied the allegations, and Wyrick voluntarily dismissed the case in October.

The following month, a former medical assistant at Vixen, Sureny Perez Curbeira, sued the facility, alleging harassment and discrimination related to her pregnancy. In the complaint, she said employees scheduled patients during times she had requested off for prenatal appointments, changed her job duties, and reduced her hours. According to the complaint, colleagues also mocked her, told her she would lose her pregnancy, and questioned her motives for becoming pregnant, claiming she did it for pity and better treatment.

Curbeira said she reported the treatment to management and was then fired, according to the complaint. Vixen has filed a motion to dismiss the case, which remains open.

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On April 24, Watts created a GoFundMe titled “Support Mo’s Legal Battle for Justice,” where she said she was “raising funds for civil litigation concerning possibly [attorney] fees related to a personal injury case.”

In an update shared on the page on April 27, Watts thanked people for their donations. She added that she planned to deactivate the GoFundMe, given that she’d already achieved her goal of obtaining legal counsel.

As of May 8, however, the fundraiser remains active, having nearly met its $8,000 goal with $7,482 raised.

Meanwhile, Watts has continued to post on TikTok. On May 7, she posted a video featuring screenshots from the state attorney’s office’s closeout memo, although the clip appears to have been removed hours later.

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In messages sent to New Times via TikTok DM on May 8 — in which Watts again declined an interview request, citing her attorney’s guidance — she insisted that neither she nor her attorney were “trying to ignore” media, and that the “most important thing in this moment is us getting justice.”

“We’re literally taking on the entire justice system right now!” she wrote. “So interviews are taking a backseat.”