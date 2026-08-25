Hollywood Police share license plate reader data with hundreds of agencies

As Flock cameras have cropped up across South Florida, logging drivers’ movements around the clock, one question has lingered: Where is all this information going?

Flock Safety says its network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) scans billions of plates each month in communities across nearly every state. The cameras photograph passing cars and store plate numbers, times, dates, and locations in massive searchable databases. They’ve drawn scrutiny for a host of reasons, chief among them that nobody outside the police departments contracting with Flock is quite sure where the data ends up.

New Times filed public records requests with local police departments to answer that question. In response, the Hollywood Police Department provided us with a list of every agency with which it shares its ALPR data.

The city of roughly 143,000 residents has been buying ALPR cameras since at least 2014, including models made by Flock and its competitor, Motorola Solutions, according to records obtained by the local activist group DeFlock Broward. In July 2024, the city paid about $460,000 for dozens of Flock cameras, records show. It’s unclear when the city began contracting with Motorola or how much it has spent on those cameras.

Catch up on the latest Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for a recap on politics, dining, culture, music and more

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Sports

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Exactly how many ALPRs are in service in Hollywood today is also unclear. DeFlock.org, a crowdsourced project that maps the readers, shows more than 100 across the city, most of them Motorola.

One thing that is clear? Who can look at the data. Records obtained by New Times show Hollywood PD shares its ALPR data with more than 360 agencies across dozens of states.

Most are local police departments and sheriff’s offices, but the list also includes the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service), the General Services Administration’s Office of Inspector General, and private railway police. In response to emailed questions about why the department shares data with these agencies, Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi wrote, “Access is given to the agencies for investigative purposes. You will have to reach out to the agencies to find out their specifics of use.”

Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order: