Hollywood Police share license plate reader data with hundreds of agencies

Audio By Carbonatix
As Flock cameras have cropped up across South Florida, logging drivers’ movements around the clock, one question has lingered: Where is all this information going?
Flock Safety says its network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) scans billions of plates each month in communities across nearly every state. The cameras photograph passing cars and store plate numbers, times, dates, and locations in massive searchable databases. They’ve drawn scrutiny for a host of reasons, chief among them that nobody outside the police departments contracting with Flock is quite sure where the data ends up.
New Times filed public records requests with local police departments to answer that question. In response, the Hollywood Police Department provided us with a list of every agency with which it shares its ALPR data.
The city of roughly 143,000 residents has been buying ALPR cameras since at least 2014, including models made by Flock and its competitor, Motorola Solutions, according to records obtained by the local activist group DeFlock Broward. In July 2024, the city paid about $460,000 for dozens of Flock cameras, records show. It’s unclear when the city began contracting with Motorola or how much it has spent on those cameras.
Exactly how many ALPRs are in service in Hollywood today is also unclear. DeFlock.org, a crowdsourced project that maps the readers, shows more than 100 across the city, most of them Motorola.
One thing that is clear? Who can look at the data. Records obtained by New Times show Hollywood PD shares its ALPR data with more than 360 agencies across dozens of states.
Most are local police departments and sheriff’s offices, but the list also includes the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service), the General Services Administration’s Office of Inspector General, and private railway police. In response to emailed questions about why the department shares data with these agencies, Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi wrote, “Access is given to the agencies for investigative purposes. You will have to reach out to the agencies to find out their specifics of use.”
Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order:
- Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Alachua Police Department (FL)
- Altamonte Springs Police Department (FL)
- Apex Police Department (NC)
- Apopka Police Department (FL)
- Arlington Police Department (WA)
- Arnold Police Department (MO)
- Atlantic Beach Police Department (FL)
- Auburn Police Department (ME)
- Audrain County Sheriff’s Office (MO)
- Aurora Police Department (OH)
- Austin County Sheriff’s Office (TX)
- Baker County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Bardstown Police Department (KY)
- Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (GA)
- Bay County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Bay Harbor Island Police Department (FL)
- Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office (WI)
- Bedford Police Department (VA)
- Belle Isle Police Department (FL)
- Belleair Police Department (FL)
- Bessemer Police Department (AL)
- Bloomington Police Department (IL)
- Blount County Sheriff’s Office (TN)
- Bonifay Police Department (FL)
- Boone County Sheriff’s Office (IL)
- Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office (KS)
- Bradford County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Branchville Police Department (SC)
- Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Broward County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Bryant Police Department (AR)
- Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (NC)
- Butler Township Police Department (OH)
- Butts County Sheriff’s Office (GA)
- Byram Police Department (MS)
- Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office (NC)
- Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office (TX)
- Calumet County Sheriff’s Office (WI)
- Canton Police Department (GA)
- Cape Coral Police Department (FL)
- Carolina Beach Police Department (NC)
- Cartersville Police Department (GA)
- Casselberry Police Department (FL)
- Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (NC)
- Cedartown Police Department (GA)
- Chadbourn Police Department (NC)
- Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (GA)
- Chattahoochee Police Department (FL)
- Chipley Police Department (FL)
- Clarksville Police Department (IN)
- Clarksville Police Department (VA)
- Clay County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Clearwater Police Department (FL)
- Cocoa Beach Police Department (FL)
- Cocoa Police Department (FL)
- Coconut Creek Police Department (FL)
- College Station Police Department (TX)
- Collier County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Columbus County Sheriff’s Office (NC)
- Coral Springs Police Department (FL)
- Crawford Town Police Department (NY)
- Crestview Police Department (FL)
- Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (GA)
- Cross City Police Department (FL)
- CSX Police Department
- Dade City Police Department (FL)
- Davenport Police Department (FL)
- Davie Police Department (FL)
- Daytona Beach Police Department (FL)
- Daytona Beach Shores Police Department (FL)
- Decatur Police Department (IN)
- DeLand Police Department (FL)
- Delaware County Sheriff’s Office (OH)
- Defuniak Springs Police Department (FL)
- Georgia Department of Natural Resources
- Desoto County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Dixie County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- DuPage County State Attorney’s Office (IL)
- Duquesne Police Department (MO)
- Eastpointe Police Department (MI)
- Edgewater Police Department (FL)
- El Segundo Police Department (CA)
- Eminence Police Department (KY)
- Erie County Sheriff’s Office (OH)
- Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Eufaula Police Department (AL)
- Eustis Police Department (FL)
- Fairlawn Police Department (OH)
- Fairmount Police Department (IN)
- Fernandina Beach Police Department (FL)
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement
- Fishers Police Department (IN)
- Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Fletcher Police Department (NC)
- Florida Department of Corrections
- Florida Department of Financial Services — Division of Consumer Services
- Office of the State Attorney, Seventh Judicial Circuit (FL)
- Sanford Police Department (FL)
- Florida Atlantic University Police Department
- Florida Department of Law Enforcement
- Florida Highway Patrol
- Florida Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement
- Florida SouthWestern State College Police Department
- Florida State University Campus Police Department
- Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FL)
- Fort Pierce Police Department (FL)
- Fort Stockton Police Department (TX)
- Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FL)
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Franklin Police Department (IN)
- Fredericksburg City Police Department (VA)
- Freeport Police Department (ME)
- Fruitland Park Police Department (FL)
- Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Gainesville Police Department (FL)
- Gaston County Police Department (NC)
- Gastonia Police Department (NC)
- Georgia Department of Corrections Intelligence Unit
- Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Glades County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Glastonbury Police Department (CT)
- Goodyear Police Department (AZ)
- Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (MI)
- Gray Police Department (GA)
- Green Cove Springs Police Department (FL)
- Gulf Breeze Police Department (FL)
- Gulf County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Gulfport Police Department (FL)
- Guilford County Sheriff’s Office (NC)
- Haines City Police Department (FL)
- Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Hardee County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Hazleton Police Department (PA)
- Hendersonville Police Department (TN)
- Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Henry County Police Department (GA)
- Herrin Police Department (IL)
- High Springs Police Department (FL)
- Highland Beach Police Department (FL)
- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Holly Hill Police Department (FL)
- Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Holland Police Department (TX)
- Hope Mills Police Department (NC)
- Huntington County Sheriff’s Office (IN)
- Hutchinson Police Department (KS)
- Storm Lake City Public Safety (IA)
- Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office (LA)
- Indiana State Police Department (IN)
- Indialantic Police Department (FL)
- Indian Harbour Beach Police Department (FL)
- Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Indian River Shores Police Department (FL)
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office (LA)
- Jacksonville Beach Police Department (FL)
- Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (IN)
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Joplin Police Department (MO)
- Juab County Sheriff’s Office (UT)
- Juno Beach Police Department (FL)
- Jupiter Police Department (FL)
- Jupiter Inlet Colony Police Department (FL)
- Kendall County Sheriff’s Office (TX)
- Kennesaw Police Department (GA)
- Killeen Police Department (TX)
- Kissimmee Police Department (FL)
- LaFayette County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Lady Lake Police Department (FL)
- Lake Alfred Police Department (FL)
- Lake Clarke Shores Police Department (FL)
- Lake City Police Department (FL)
- Lake County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Lake County Sheriff’s Office (IN)
- Lake Delton Police Department (WI)
- Lake Hamilton Police Department (FL)
- Lake Jackson Police Department (TX)
- Lake Mary Police Department (FL)
- Lake Wales Police Department (FL)
- Lakeland Police Department (FL)
- Lantana Police Department (FL)
- Largo Police Department (FL)
- Lawtey Police Department (FL)
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office (IL)
- Leon County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Leesburg Police Department (FL)
- Levy County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Lighthouse Point Police Department (FL)
- Live Oak Police Department (FL)
- Live Oak Police Department (TX)
- Longboat Key Police Department (FL)
- Lowell Police Department (MA)
- Lufkin Police Department (TX)
- Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office (PA)
- Lynn Haven Police Department (FL)
- Madison Police Department (MS)
- Manalapan Police Department (FL)
- Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Manchester Police Department (MO)
- Marianna Police Department (FL)
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office (AL)
- Marshall Police Department (TX)
- Martins Ferry Police Department (OH)
- Mascotte Police Department (FL)
- Matteson Police Department (IL)
- McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (KY)
- McKinney Police Department (TX)
- McLean County Sheriff’s Office (IL)
- Melbourne Police Department (FL)
- Mequon Police Department (WI)
- Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office (GA)
- Miami Gardens Police Department (FL)
- Miami Springs Police Department (FL)
- Miami Police Department (FL)
- Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Mill Creek Police Department (WA)
- Mint Hill Police Department (NC)
- Miramar Police Department (FL)
- Montville Police Department (CT)
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (TX)
- Mount Dora Police Department (FL)
- Mount Morris Township Police Department (MI)
- Mountain Home Police Department (AR)
- Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Colfax County Sheriff’s Office (NE)
- Neptune Beach Police Department (FL)
- New Canaan Police Department (CT)
- New Smyrna Beach Police Department (FL)
- Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (SC)
- Newton County Sheriff’s Office (GA)
- Niagara Falls City Police Department (NY)
- Niceville Police Department (FL)
- Farmington Police Department (NM)
- North Palm Beach Police Department (FL)
- Ocoee Police Department (FL)
- Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Oakland Police Department (FL)
- Old Westbury Village Police Department (NY)
- Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (NY)
- Opelika Police Department (AL)
- Orlando Police Department (FL)
- Orting Police Department (WA)
- Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (LA)
- Oviedo Police Department (FL)
- Owensboro Police Department (KY)
- Palm Bay Police Department (FL)
- Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Palm Beach Gardens Police Department (FL)
- Palm Beach Police Department (FL)
- Panama City Airport Police Department (FL)
- Panama City Beach Police Department (FL)
- Panama City Police Department (FL)
- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Pembroke Pines Police Department (FL)
- Pensacola Police Department (FL)
- Perry Police Department (FL)
- Perrysburg Township Police Department (OH)
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Pinellas Park Police Department (FL)
- Pinecrest Police Department (FL)
- Plant City Police Department (FL)
- Polk County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Port Orange Police Department (FL)
- Port Saint Joe Police Department (FL)
- Port St. Lucie Police Department (FL)
- Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office (IA)
- Powder Springs Police Department (GA)
- Pratt County Sheriff’s Office (KS)
- Prince William County Police Department (VA)
- Purcell Police Department (OK)
- Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Radcliff Police Department (KY)
- Raeford Police Department (NC)
- Regional Vehicle Burglary Suppression Taskforce (TX)
- Richland Village Police Department (MI)
- Richardson Police Department (TX)
- River Falls Police Department (WI)
- Riviera Beach Police Department (FL)
- Rockledge Police Department (FL)
- Round Rock Police Department (TX)
- Salina Police Department (KS)
- Sanibel Police Department (FL)
- Santa Ana Police Department (CA)
- Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office (NE)
- Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Sarasota Police Department (FL)
- Sauk Village Police Department (IL)
- Sea Ranch Lakes Police Department (FL)
- Sealy Police Department (TX)
- Sebastian Police Department (FL)
- Seguin Police Department (TX)
- Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Sharon Police Department (MA)
- Shelby Township Police Department (MI)
- Shelbyville Police Department (TN)
- Sherwood Police Department (AR)
- South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation
- South Daytona Police Department (FL)
- South Miami Police Department (FL)
- Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SC)
- Springfield Police Department (FL)
- St. Augustine Police Department (FL)
- St. Cloud Police Department (FL)
- St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office (LA)
- St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (LA)
- St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- St. Petersburg Police Department (FL)
- Stuart Police Department (FL)
- Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Suwanee Police Department (GA)
- Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Summit Police Department (IL)
- Tallahassee Police Department (FL)
- Tampa Police Department (FL)
- Tarpon Springs Police Department (FL)
- Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Thomasville Police Department (AL)
- Timnath Police Department (CO)
- Titusville Police Department (FL)
- Toledo Police Department (OH)
- Treasure Island Police Department (FL)
- Union County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Union County Sheriff’s Office (GA)
- Union County Sheriff’s Office (MS)
- Union Township Police Department (OH)
- University of North Florida Police Department
- University of South Florida Police Department
- University of South Florida at St. Petersburg Police Department
- U.S. Postal Inspection Service
- U.S. General Services Administration Office of Inspector General
- Vero Beach Police Department (FL)
- Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office (IN)
- Vienna Police Department (VA)
- Village of Palm Springs Police Department (FL)
- Village of Virginia Gardens Police Department (FL)
- Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- West Blocton Police Department (AL)
- Woodbury Police Department (NY)
- Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Walton County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Warren Police Department (MI)
- Warren Police Department (NJ)
- Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (IN)
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
- Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (NV)
- Weber City Police Department (VA)
- West Melbourne Police Department (FL)
- West Tawakoni Police Department (TX)
- West Terre Haute Police Department (IN)
- Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office (IN)
- Whitestown Police Department (IN)
- Wichita Falls Police Department (TX)
- Wixom Police Department (MI)
- Wilton Manors Police Department (FL)
- Winter Park Police Department (FL)
- Woodhaven Police Department (MI)
- Yelm Police Department (WA)