Sports

Heat sleuths found proof of LeBron James’ Miami return

Brace yourselves, everybody.
By B. Scott McLendonJuly 22, 2026
Lebron James fired up with Bam Adebayo as Team USA faces off against Team France in Paris
Could LeBron James and Bam Adebayo be set for a reunion in Miami?

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Miami Heat fans are starting to believe the King might be coming home. After internet sleuths uncovered what they think is evidence of LeBron James’ return to South Beach, social media has erupted with theories that one of the most dramatic reunions in franchise history could be just days away.

And before you say, “that’s too good to be true” or “we’ve been through this flirtation before,” there’s actually some credibility to this one.

In case you were asleep close to midnight like a normal adult last night, you may have missed the explosive news on X. Miami Heat’s official YouTube page (perhaps accidentally) poured gasoline on the James-to-Miami rumors Tuesday night by posting and removing a video titled “LeBron James introductory press conference” scheduled for Monday. The video has since disappeared.

A post on NBACentral about the matter gained almost 3 million views by the morning.

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Heat officials haven’t responded to a request for comment. Officials reportedly told the Miami Herald there’s “no validity” to the video and that it was posted accidentally.

The rumor mill was already in full swing this week after eagle-eyed Heat fans noticed a venue change for a Kaseya Center concert this week, leading them to conclude that the LeBron deal was imminent.

According to a post from heatnationcp on Instagram, “Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson was scheduled to have a concert in Kaseya Center, the Heat’s home arena, on July 24th. However, it’s been announced that the concert will be moved to the Miami Hurricanes’ home arena in the Watsco Center.

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It’s typical for a concert to move from one arena to another if it doesn’t sell tickets.

“There’s now a rumor going around that either the concert hasn’t sold well. Or … there could be an even bigger event on the Heat’s home court on that date.”

LeBron’s next destination has been the talk of the sporting world, with league Commissioner Adam Silver even saying the NBA couldn’t make its schedule until LeBron announces his decision. Highly watched games (like those on Christmas Day) typically go to the most popular teams.

In the minds of many analysts, the addition of LeBron would propel any NBA team into that conversation and into playoff contention. Add to that the fact we’ve already signed another one of the league’s best veteran players in Giannis Antekounmpo, and the Heat’s lineup is looking dangerous.

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B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor’s in journalism from Troy University.

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