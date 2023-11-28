 Hard Knocks Episode 2 Featuring Miami Dolphins Premieres on HBO | Miami New Times
Dolphins Part Deux: A Look Ahead to HBO's Hard Knocks Episode 2

Can HBO's Hard Knocks doc featuring our hometown heroes top last week's nacho cheese drama?
November 28, 2023
Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips talk on the sidelines prior to the Miami Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023.
Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips talk on the sidelines prior to the Miami Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images
The cameras are rolling once again as the Miami Dolphins take center stage in the second episode of Hard Knocks: In Season, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on HBO and MAX.

With the second episode set to air, now is a good time to recap the first episode's highlights, set the stage for what's to come over the next few weeks of the show, and venture a prediction or three as to what Dolphins fans will be treated to in episode two.

Any way you spin it, from the matchup in Germany to the NFL's first Black Friday game to streaming on MAX, the Dolphins are the show everyone's talking about.

Episode One: The Tyreek Show

If you missed last week's November 21 season premiere, you missed what can only be called "The Tyreek Hill Episode." The first episode of Hard Knocks: In-Season relied heavily on cameras embedded both within the home of Tyreek Hill and with his family as they attended the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The moment that had everyone talking for days following the episode's airing had little to do with football drama and more to do with nachos drama.

You read that right, we got Nacho Drama for Tyreek Hill's wife and mama.

After a big play during the game, cameras caught what appeared to be an overzealous fan dropping his fresh-from-concessions nachos on the back of Hill's family. However, upon further review, the call on the field was reversed, as it appears Hill's wife was at fault for the nacho spillage.

Even Hill exonerated the fan from guilt, placing the blame solely on the sticky fingers of his wife, who is caught in slow-motion tipping over the mystery man's cheese-covered chips. A clear violation of nacho airspace!

What to Expect

According to MAX, Dolphins fans can expect at least eight episodes of Hard Knocks: In-Season, with the possibility of more, as the cameras could follow Miami through its playoff run. That means, potentially, the series could extend to the Super Bowl if the Dolphins prove to be contenders — talk about must-see TV!

The bad news? Cameras in a locker room can be a distraction. The good news? Cameras in a locker room up to an appearance in a Super Bowl would be a hell of a way for the Dolphins to break a four-decade absence from the big game and a five-decade drought since last winning the entire damn thing.

Our guess is there's about to be heaping helpings of Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Jalen Ramsey, and, of course, head coach Mike McDaniel in episodes to come. As for the focus of this week's hour? We have an educated guess.

Episode Two Prediction: "The Immaculate Interception"

You can bet the interception return to end all interception returns will be a focus of episode two. Jevon Holland's 99-yard interception return for a touchdown to close out the first half of the Dolphins' blowout win over the Jets not only changed the course of the game but gave fans a viral moment for the ages, featuring none other than soon-to-be Hard Knocks star Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins fans only received an appetizer of Coach McDaniel in episode one, with a short speech to open and some sprinkling of delightfulness throughout. His run off the field as if he stole something after Holland's play would be a fitting focus for Hard Knocks' next hour.
