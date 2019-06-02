Here's a Ranking of the Dumbest Quotes from Florida State Sen. Dennis Baxley

Florida state senator and Confederate Elmer Fudd impersonator Dennis Baxley has said some mind-bendingly dumb stuff during his unfortunately long political career. He has horrible angry-grandpa opinions, except he also happens to have the power to write Florida's laws. He is as dangerous as he is embarrassing.

Baxley was in the news again recently, after he tried to claim that abortions are killing Western European society (they're not). He used outright white-supremacist rhetoric that can pretty much verbatim be found on neo-Nazi forums. And when he got called out about it, he doubled down and refused to apologize.

Is this very stupid and offensive? Certainly! But it's also the Dennis Baxley way. Here's a rundown of the dumbest stuff he's said while also being in charge of our laws.

1. He opposed a memorial to slavery victims because he didn't want to "celebrate defeat."

House Democrats and members of the legislative black caucus are offended and irate after a conservative Senate committee chairman said Friday the reason he didn’t hear a bill to create the first slavery memorial in Florida was because he didn’t want to “celebrate defeat.” “I would rather celebrate overcoming the heartbreak of slavery. I wouldn’t want to build a memorial to child abuse; I wouldn’t want to build a memorial to sexual abuse,” Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley told the Herald/Times for a story that was published online midday Friday. “I have a discomfort about memorializing slavery. ... I would like to take it in a more positive direction than a memorial to slavery.” His comments came as the House voted unanimously that day — with roaring applause — to build the Florida Slavery Memorial near the Capitol in Tallahassee. Despite the House support, the proposal stalled in the Senate because Baxley had what another senator described as a “philosophical objection” to the concept.

2. He said elderly residents at a nursing home who died after Hurricane Irma would have died soon anyway:



As of this morning, 14 elderly people have died from heat exposure in a negligently run Hollywood, Florida nursing home after Hurricane Irma shorted out the air conditioner there, a tragedy that the State of Florida could easily have prevented. Baxley could use his power as a lawmaker to force state nursing homes to, say, buy backup generators or submit to extra inspections. Ah, screw that. Why do his job, legislate, and try to fix societal problems if those geezers would have just keeled over next week anyway? "Look at the population," Baxley said yesterday, according to a news release the Florida Senate Democrats circulated today. "You're dealing with the 90-somethings. Some of these deaths would naturally occur, storm or no storm. Eventually, everyone who was in that nursing home will die. But we don't need to attribute those all to the storm and bad policy." Baxley's remarkably cruel comments would merit a tongue-lashing at a Sunday family dinner. But they're exponentially worse in context: He was speaking yesterday at a meeting of the State Senate's Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee.



3. He thinks we shouldn't ban guns to stop mass shootings because we don't ban spoons to combat obesity.

From Vice News:

Florida state senator @dennisbaxley on banning AR-15s: "Spoons are used to eat stuff to kill yourself with obesity, but we're not picking up spoons to get rid of obesity."



4. He said he was attending a pro-Confederate meetup to somehow denounce racism:



Save Southern Heritage operates chapters in multiple states, and one member who lives in Virginia said on Facebook that he attended the "Unite the Right" rally over the weekend. Despite the obvious racism and tacit support for violence by the group online, Florida state Sen. Dennis Baxley — who tried to block a monument to the victims of slavery in Florida earlier this year — is scheduled to appear at a Save Southern Heritage Florida banquet in Temple Terrace, Florida, September 2. Baxley is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion about the alleged "War on the South" alongside Orlando-area radio host Doug Guetzloe and black Confederate flag supporter H.K. Edgerton. Tickets cost $29.50 and include a three-course fried chicken, salmon, and pasta dinner. Reached by phone, Baxley confirmed he will indeed attend the banquet but said he'll speak to "condemn racism, bigotry, and violence." However, he said that he does not believe Confederate monuments should be taken down and that removing Confederate iconography is actually what triggers racist violence.



5. And he believes abortions are killing Western European society:

