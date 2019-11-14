Time Magazine Needlessly Honors Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Francis Suarez is the platonic ideal of what most people would generally imagine a cisgender male politician ought to look like. He's fit, has a pronounced jawline, and by all accounts does not appear to be racist. The accolades basically end there. Any attempt to turn Suarez — a bland talker who is telegenic enough to distract people from the fact that he almost never says anything of substance — into a Future Leader is an exercise in needless hyperbole.

But people sure keep trying. Despite the fact that the 42-year-old Suarez occupies a surprisingly powerless job as Miami mayor and has done relatively little of note since winning his 2017 election, Time magazine yesterday included Suarez on its "100 Next" list, a craven attempt to wring more web traffic from Time's brand new yearly series of 100 allegedly "up-and-coming" celebrities and world leaders whom we can assume will one day graduate to being named in Time's more traditional "100 Most Influential People" and "Person of the Year" issues.

Suarez has the exact sort of square jaw, thick hair, and mushy-mouthed lack of conviction that will likely make him a congressman or senator one day. As such, Time enlisted Florida's preeminent expert in political vacuousness — the increasingly hapless Marco Rubio — to wax poetic about all the nothing that Suarez has accomplished as mayor.

#Miami Mayor @FrancisSuarez is representing the #305 on the #TIME100Next, a list of rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields. https://t.co/b49HgozoFY#Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 13, 2019

While every Time entry was short, Rubio's few paragraphs about Suarez are notably vague and don't list a single thing Suarez has actually accomplished as mayor except for the one time both men briefly went to a low-income housing project in Liberty City. Here's the whole thing:

"Public service isn't about grabbing headlines, but about solving real problems facing those who live and work in our communities. While federal policymakers play an important role, local government leaders are often on the front lines of these issues. Francis Suarez understands and relishes this civic duty. A Miami native, Francis is a passionate advocate for the community he represents. While his efforts to solve the big problems—everything from sea-level resilience to solutions to gun violence—are clear, I personally witnessed his commitment to solving problems that fly under the radar when we visited public-housing complexes together in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood. Miami has a unique set of advantages and challenges. But Francis' desire to serve his community has consistently guided the city toward a promising future." Rubio, a Republican, is a Senator from Florida.

If you feel like you have already forgotten every single word Rubio just wrote, you shouldn't be alarmed — both Rubio and Suarez have that effect on people. To some extent, Suarez isn't entirely to blame here — the Miami city manager has far more control than the mayor actually does, and Suarez himself last year tried to turn his job into that of a strong mayor in order to feel like, well, a real mayor. But the effort failed and now he is, in many ways, a political figurehead at the city level.

The issue, of course, is that Suarez so far has not been a particularly good figurehead. His biggest asset as mayor is his bully pulpit — and yet he seems either too aloof or afraid to really use it. Commission meetings have devolved into petty infighting and random squabbles on his watch. (In many ways, he's been overshadowed by former Miami Mayor and current Commissioner Joe Carollo, who, in Suarez's defense, is too loud and insane for anyone to particularly go toe-to-toe with in public.)

Given that this is Miami, Suarez has already overseen multiple police scandals while in office. When one Miami Police Department officer was filmed trying to kick a defenseless man in the head last year, Suarez briefly promised to reform the department, but those changes never materialized and he rarely spoke about the issue again. In the meantime, he's been repeatedly photographed hanging out with one, ahem, particular Miami cop with a long history of use-of-force and racism complaints.

Suarez's ethical issues have also, on occasion, seemed outright worrisome. In March, the Miami Herald published a staggering story outlining how the ultrarich residents of Fisher Island — Miami-Dade County's wealthiest zip code by far — quite literally hired the mayor to work as the island's lobbyist in front of Miami-Dade County boards. Suarez has also consistently cheerleaded soccer star David Beckham's proposal to replace a city-owned golf course with a Major League Soccer stadium — and even at one point proposed suing a children's golf charity to clear space for the construction project. Perhaps more troublesome: He and other members of the city commission also met with Beckham and business partner Jorge Mas in what critics said was an act of unregistered lobbying, which then sparked an ethics complaint. He's claimed to champion LGBTQ rights while also appearing on video with Brazil's virulently anti-gay leader Jair Bolsonaro. He also just handed motivational speaker Tony Robbins the key to the City of Miami — after Robbins was publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

Frankly, it's hard to point to something concrete Suarez has actually done to leave a legacy as mayor or warrant inclusion on any sort of list like this.