Photos: Floodwaters Engulf Florida Neighborhoods as Residents Brace for More Rain

In one of the hardest-hit areas of Hollywood, one man was making his way through the street on a kayak.
June 13, 2024
A Hollywood, Florida, resident evacuates from her flooded home on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida.
A Hollywood, Florida, resident evacuates from her flooded home on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
After two days of pounding rain that culminated in flooded streets and high-water rescues, South Florida residents are assessing the damage, wary that more downpours are in the forecast for the coming days.

Waist-deep water inundated neighborhoods in Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Wednesday as more than 10 inches of rain fell from North Miami to Fort Lauderdale.

Many Broward residents whose homes were damaged still have fresh memories of the record deluge in April 2023 in which more than 20 inches of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale in one day, destroying countless properties and turning the downtown area into an expansive lake.

"I think we learned some lessons from last April," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told Local10. "We certainly fast-forwarded our infrastructure programs to start our drainage systems. I think that people became a little more resilient."
People walk through flood waters on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Crews rescued dozens of people from flooded communities in south Broward County on Wednesday. One woman was pulled from her submerged car in north Miami-Dade.

In the hardest hit areas of Hollywood, residents were wading through the streets up to their bellies in water, and one man was making his way through the area on a kayak. The flooding poured over sandbags that residents had set up in front of their entryways as folks were seen futilely trying to scoop water from their doorsteps.

Some locals in Broward reported more than a foot of water entered their homes before the flooding receded.
A man kayaking through a street in Hollywood, Florida, on June 12, 2024.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
CBS Miami captured video of men wakeboarding behind a pickup truck. One of them nearly slammed into a utility pole as his buddies filmed.

Trantalis said "an army of pump trucks" were deployed across Fort Lauderdale.
A City of Hollywood SWAT team member helps a man into a rescue truck on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida, after the city experienced severe flooding.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Broward, Miami-Dade, Collier, Sarasota, and Lee counties Wednesday evening following a string of local emergency declarations.

Though the rain subsided Wednesday night into Thursday morning, forecasters are warning that more wet weather is coming.

Rain chances for South Florida will increase in the early afternoon Thursday and remain high through the evening — and more downpours are expected Friday.
