Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles: Feud Over Who's the Fastest Escalates

Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race …. https://t.co/b2I0QXojvU — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 18, 2024

Great start for @Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.



He ended up finishing his 100m heat in 9th with a time of 10.36.@usatf // #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/OSPrrMZFVe — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) May 9, 2021

6️⃣.7️⃣0️⃣ for Tyreek Hill! @cheetah won the men’s 60m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships 💥#USATF pic.twitter.com/2DVWzoeOqe — USATF (@usatf) March 11, 2023

🎥 Noah Lyles doesn’t seem to know who Tyreek Hill is 👀



“What’s the cheetah guy from football? Well, I can’t remember his name.” (@NBCSports) #GoFins https://t.co/06nMApFKhr pic.twitter.com/COtOekXORf — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) August 16, 2024

The playful back-and-forth between Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill and 100-meter Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles continues to escalate, with both athletes taking to social media and interviews to express their competitive spirit.Recently, Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah," ramped up the rivalry by taking to(formerly known as) to directly challenge Lyles to a 50-yard dash."Sign the contract and lock in the 50-yard race," Hill posted, sharing a clip from Lyles' appearance on the Nightcap Show with Shannon Sharpe and former Miami Dolphins Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.In that interview, Lyles didn't hold back his thoughts on Hill."I'm going to be honest, I forget his name all the time. Hey, I'm just going to say it like this, Tyreek is just chasing clout. Anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would've showed up like D.K. Metcalf, and the man [Hill] raced in the 60-meters...in the master's division. This man dodges smoke. I don't have time for that," said Lyles.Lyles was referring to Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf competing in the U.S. Track and Field championships back in 2021 where he came in 9th place — as well as Hill's 2023 participation in the 60-yard dash at the Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships.The high-profile back-and-forth started with Hill's appearance on theshow, when host Kay Adams brought up past comments suggesting that U.S. pro athletes who only competed in North America should not be considered "world champions." Hill snapped back by telling Adams that he would beat Lyles in a race.The feud then heated up following an interview Lyles had with, where he played coy about even remembering Hill's name."What's that guy — the 'Cheetah' guy from football? Well, I can't remember his name," Lyles said, before asking someone off-camera, "Mark, what's the football player who thinks he's fast name?" To which the off-camera Mark replied, "Tyreek Hill."During theappearance, Lyles confirmed that he is open to racing Hill, but only if the challenge is genuine."If he's challenging me to race in a 100, we can race," Lyles said. "If he's truly serious about it, I'm not talking about you just talking on the internet and you ain't actually coming to me and talking to my agent saying, 'Let's set something up.' If you are serious about it, you'll see me on the track."When Lyles says Hill is all talk, he's possibly recalling those moments when Cheetah called out Metcalf and free-agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to race. And recently Hill was reportedly ready and willing to race YouTube star IShowSpeed As the exchange between the NFL speedster and the Olympic champion unfolds, it's clear both are not just competing for titles, but also for bragging rights in the fast lane. Whether this track showdown will happen remains to be seen, but we atare eagerly watching as these elite athletes trade verbal jabs.