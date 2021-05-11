Dolphin Mall Is Now a Vaccination Site

- Local
Over the past few months, COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened at pharmacies and grocery stores, Miami International Airport, PortMiami, and even Gramps tavern in Wynwood.
Now, the shot is available at Dolphin Mall, too. Yesterday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the county's newest vaccine site will target shoppers and retail workers at the mall.
"Miami-Dade County is working harder than ever to make sure we leave no arm behind and that we make it as easy and convenient as possible to get vaccinated — especially for the workers who power our economy," Levine Cava said in a statement. "We're taking vaccines where the people are — to the port, airport, hotels, malls, restaurants, schools, and businesses across our community."
The site is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You'll find it in the valet area near Cheesecake Factory at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St. Appointments are not required, but pre-registering online or by calling 305-614-2014 is recommended. This site offers the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Proof of Florida residency is not required at the site, although you will be asked to verbally attest that you live or work in the state.
For other vaccine sites, see New Times' running list. You can find information about other no-appointment vaccine sites here.
