Miami International Airport Will Soon Offer COVID Vaccines

Over the past month, it's become progressively easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. On April 5, the state essentially removed all eligibility requirements, allowing any residents age 16 or older to get the shot. Since then, many sites have stopped requiring appointments, and short-term vaccination sites have been popping up in municipalities across South Florida.

Starting next week, one of those sites will be taking up residency at Miami International Airport. That's right: While you wait for your flight, you'll be able to get a shot.

MIA will have the Pfizer vaccine available at two sites: the fourth-floor auditorium in Concourse D, located upstairs from Door 1, and a drive-thru location at the airport's taxi overflow lot at 75 Bus Road. The sites will offer the vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:



Monday, May 10 to Friday, May 14



Tuesday, June 1 to Friday, June 4



Monday, June 7



The site is targeting airport workers and travelers, but the vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Florida. Teens age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Breaking news ! Starting May 10, MIA will be offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations to:

Airport employees

Employees' family & friends

Travelers who live & work in Florida



Learn more : https://t.co/TcNC0FnRHA #MIACares pic.twitter.com/XRRjp4OuRB — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) May 4, 2021

Those who receive their first dose of the vaccine at the site will be responsible for making arrangements to receive their second dose, which is recommended three weeks later. MIA spokesperson Greg Chin says travelers should be able to get their second dose at other locations throughout Florida and the U.S. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at Miami-Dade County vaccination sites for those who can't make it back to the airport site on schedule.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement that the airport site should be a boon for MIA's 36,000 travel industry employees.

"We are committed to making it as easy and convenient as possible for those who live and work in Miami-Dade to get vaccinated," Cava said.