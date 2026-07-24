The Wealthy & Influential

A night out in Miami Beach with Clavicular

New Times caught up with the young streamer at Bacara, the Miami Beach nightclub he co-owned. Here's what that night looked like.
By Alex DeLucaJuly 24, 2026
A young man puts his hand in front of a camera
New Times caught up with the 20-year-old streamer at Bacara, the Miami Beach nightclub he co-owned. Here's what that night looked like.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times
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On Wednesday, New Times published an in-depth profile by staff writer Alex DeLuca of Braden Peters, the 20-year-old influencer better known online as “Clavicular.” The young streamer moved to Miami from his native New Jersey last year as the face of “looksmaxxing,” a once-niche internet subculture focused on radical physical self-transformation.

Since moving to South Florida, he’s drawn national headlines for allegedly hitting someone with his Tesla Cybertruck, partying in a Miami Beach nightclub to Kanye West’s antisemitic track “Heil Hitler,” and appearing in a video that showed him shooting an (apparently dead) alligator in the Everglades. In April, he overdosed on a livestream in full view of his audience. He’s since become nearly impossible to escape online, thanks to a sprawling ecosystem of clip accounts that slice his livestreams into viral moments for X, Instagram, and TikTok.

To trace Peters’ rise from a shy honor-roll kid to one of the internet’s most divisive personalities, New Times spoke with former classmates, business associates, and others in his orbit. We also spent a morning in the operating room during his rhinoplasty and an evening at Bacara, the Miami Beach nightclub he co-owned.

Here’s what that night looked like.

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A young man puts his hand in front of a camera
Peters quickly grew tired of posing for photos.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of two men on a stage dancing in front of a crowd.
The young livestreamer onstage at Bacara with LiAngelo Ball, also known as the rapper GELO.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of a group of people inside a nightclub
Bacara bills itself as a “streamer-first” nightclub.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of two men on a stage dancing
Peters dances onstage with rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

Related

A photo of a man on a stage holding a woman upside down
The young streamer holding a woman upside down on stage at Bacara.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of a young man smiling while crouching on a stage in a nightclub.
The lingo he popularized has seeped into the public consciousness, with food influencers and even the White House now deploying words like “mogging.”

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of a group of people inside a nightclub
Peters briefly partnered with Miami nightlife operator Hai Waknine on Bacara.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of a group of people inside a nightclub
Yes, that is a small dog.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of two men on a stage dancing
In June, Peters announced that he had exited the Miami nightlife industry and sold his stake in Bacara.

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

A photo of a young man posing in front of a bush
Over the past year, Peters transformed from an obscure online presence into one of the internet’s most inescapable figures by promoting “looksmaxxing.”

Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

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Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She previously interned for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

alex.deluca@miaminewtimes.com

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