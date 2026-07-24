A night out in Miami Beach with Clavicular

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On Wednesday, New Times published an in-depth profile by staff writer Alex DeLuca of Braden Peters, the 20-year-old influencer better known online as “Clavicular.” The young streamer moved to Miami from his native New Jersey last year as the face of “looksmaxxing,” a once-niche internet subculture focused on radical physical self-transformation.
Since moving to South Florida, he’s drawn national headlines for allegedly hitting someone with his Tesla Cybertruck, partying in a Miami Beach nightclub to Kanye West’s antisemitic track “Heil Hitler,” and appearing in a video that showed him shooting an (apparently dead) alligator in the Everglades. In April, he overdosed on a livestream in full view of his audience. He’s since become nearly impossible to escape online, thanks to a sprawling ecosystem of clip accounts that slice his livestreams into viral moments for X, Instagram, and TikTok.
To trace Peters’ rise from a shy honor-roll kid to one of the internet’s most divisive personalities, New Times spoke with former classmates, business associates, and others in his orbit. We also spent a morning in the operating room during his rhinoplasty and an evening at Bacara, the Miami Beach nightclub he co-owned.
Here’s what that night looked like.