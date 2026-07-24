A night out in Miami Beach with Clavicular

New Times caught up with the 20-year-old streamer at Bacara, the Miami Beach nightclub he co-owned. Here's what that night looked like.

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On Wednesday, New Times published an in-depth profile by staff writer Alex DeLuca of Braden Peters, the 20-year-old influencer better known online as “Clavicular.” The young streamer moved to Miami from his native New Jersey last year as the face of “looksmaxxing,” a once-niche internet subculture focused on radical physical self-transformation.

Since moving to South Florida, he’s drawn national headlines for allegedly hitting someone with his Tesla Cybertruck, partying in a Miami Beach nightclub to Kanye West’s antisemitic track “Heil Hitler,” and appearing in a video that showed him shooting an (apparently dead) alligator in the Everglades. In April, he overdosed on a livestream in full view of his audience. He’s since become nearly impossible to escape online, thanks to a sprawling ecosystem of clip accounts that slice his livestreams into viral moments for X, Instagram, and TikTok.

To trace Peters’ rise from a shy honor-roll kid to one of the internet’s most divisive personalities, New Times spoke with former classmates, business associates, and others in his orbit. We also spent a morning in the operating room during his rhinoplasty and an evening at Bacara, the Miami Beach nightclub he co-owned.

Here’s what that night looked like.

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Peters quickly grew tired of posing for photos. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

The young livestreamer onstage at Bacara with LiAngelo Ball, also known as the rapper GELO. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

Bacara bills itself as a “streamer-first” nightclub. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

Peters dances onstage with rapper Waka Flocka Flame. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

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The young streamer holding a woman upside down on stage at Bacara. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

The lingo he popularized has seeped into the public consciousness, with food influencers and even the White House now deploying words like “mogging.” Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

Peters briefly partnered with Miami nightlife operator Hai Waknine on Bacara. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

Yes, that is a small dog. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times

In June, Peters announced that he had exited the Miami nightlife industry and sold his stake in Bacara. Ian Witlen for Miami New Times