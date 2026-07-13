Yung Miami “Spend Dat” goes gold

The former City Girl celebrates her first such milestone as a solo artist.

Boostin’ bitches, where y’all at? Please come to the stage to accept your award, because you just made Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” a certified gold record.

The former City Girl celebrates her first such milestone as a solo artist, and it’s her fastest across her career in any form, selling 500,000 units since its release in late April.

“My Crew THANK YOU!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the news. “Yall are doing yall biggest one for me! I appreciate my day Ones and everybody new that’s rocking with me!!!!! WOW BITCHHHHHHHH A GOLD SINGLE IN over 2 months. Sesssshhhhh.”

The song is a bop with a bouncy beat produced by J. White Did It, the same man behind Cardi B’s viral breakout “Bodak Yellow” who won a Grammy for his work on 21 Savage’s J. Cole collab “A Lot.” The music video showcases Yung Miami and a bunch of thick baddies poppin’ off in a strip club, with star cameos from Miami icons Trina and Trick Daddy, local hit-maker Ball Greezy and Real Housewife of Atlanta star Nene Leakes.

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“Spend Dat” garnered some controversy over lyrics that seemingly glorify scammy behavior, but no press is bad press, as it turns out. The song is just too catchy, gathering support from Rihanna, who called Yung Miami on FaceTime just to sing the single in her face, and R&B queen Monica, who danced along to the song on stage during her own arena tour.

The song remains on the rise, sitting pretty at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it just jumped six places from its previous position at No. 25. It’s currently holding the top spot on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rap Airplay charts, marking Yung Miami’s first radio No. 1 across her career, and it’s sitting at No. 4 on the on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, which crunches its numbers exclusively from streaming data.

Miami, you know what to do. Support a local girl and hit “Spend Dat” on replay. We’re trying to boost this one all the way to the top spot.