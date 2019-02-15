The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

III Points. Some of your favorite local musicians will soon hit the stage with mega-artists yet again. That's right, III Points and all of its diverse glory are back for another spin. The festival has been going strong since 2013, and this year might be its strongest yet. Headlining the three-day fest are Tyler the Creator, SZA, A$AP Rocky, Beach House, James Blake, and Erykah Badu. You can also catch locally bred goodness from Jaialai, Poorrgrrrl, and many others. Read this interview with the band Pussy Riot, which is also performing at III Points. Friday, February 15, through Sunday, February 17, at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Passes ranges from $75 to $375.

Astari Nite and Donzii . Don't want to deal with the III Points crowds but do want to GTFO of your house? Allapattah stronghold Las Rosas is hosting two Miami acts that promise rocking, moody performances Friday night. There are the postpunk indie rockers of Astari Nite, who have been bringing the darkness and honing their craft for more than a decade, as well as Donzii , whose skill, pizazz, and tenacity have made the band one of the most beloved Miami acts in the past several years. Before you head to the show, read more about Donzii's romantic and musical partnership here. 10 p.m. Friday, February 15, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Joe Bonamassa. A true blues wunderkind, Joe Bonamassa has been touting his skills onstage since he was 12 years old. At that tender age, he opened for the great B.B. King. In his prolific career, Bonamassa has played with everyone from Eric Clapton to Derek Trucks and is keeping the blues alive with his own foundation, aptly named Keeping the Blues Alive. Catch the guitar legend performing three consecutive shows in Broward this weekend and explore that part of you that feels downtrodden and lonely but is keeping on. 8 p.m. February 15, through Sunday, February 17, at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $83.96 to $187.74.

Michael McDonald. Never was there a more soulful white man than Michael McDonald. The silver-bearded pianist has a voice like you'd imagine God to have — if God were an old pale guy. The former Doobie Brothers frontman has collaborated with everyone from Thundercat to Patti LaBelle, and no one's stopping him. He's been playing South Florida shows regularly lately, and he's great live . He sits there, bellowing and tickling the keys, his brilliance radiating from his fingertips. Incredibly, he's playing the Fontainebleau this weekend, so get tickets now for a unique mix of classic yacht rock in an art deco paradise. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $125 to $175.

Nu Disco Sundays. Lace up those funky wedges and bust out the bell-bottoms: It's disco time. Nu Disco Sundays is a new monthly party happening on No. 3 Social's rooftop. This month, enjoy beats from Jellybean Benitez, who over the years has produced and remixed for the likes of Madonna, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. Special guest Tracy Young will also be on hand, and you can enjoy half-priced drinks from 10 p.m. to midnight. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 17, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; no3social.com. Admission costs $10.