Palms Trax's Holistic Approach to DJ'ing Lands at ATV Records

English DJ and producer Palms Trax is acutely aware of the dangers of pigeonholing. “It’s something I worry about a lot; how can I represent everything I’m into musically in a way that still makes sense in the context [I'm] playing in?,” he tells New Times. Although DJs who are particularly keen on a specific genre or are especially gifted at mixing certain kinds of sounds together sometimes wind up being cordoned off, Palms Trax — real name Jay Donaldson — circumvents this problem altogether by keeping things consistently eclectic.

His taste in music is like a prism that enables light to shine through in all different directions: Want some house-infused tribal music? Donaldson has you covered. What about nu-disco that slides into new wave? Say no more. Old school Marco Carola tracks? Oh, most definitely.

After performing at Rakastella in December on the Where Are My Keys? stage, Donaldson is returning to Miami for his ATV Records debut just in time for Valentine's Day on Friday, February 14. He admits coming to Miami in such short intervals is a bit uncommon for him, but it doesn't pose a problem when you have a slew of different sounds at your disposal.

“I had a really good time at Rakastella. I heard about it, but didn’t really know what to expect,” Donaldson recalls. “Before that, I actually had not played in Miami in years. I remember I played in a pool hall [Bardot]. I was keen on playing at the Electric Pickle, but it was too late; they told us about this club that was opening with this fresh energy, and it seemed like a good time.” This will also be the first time PL0T, Rebeca Lange’s promotional group, has organized a show at ATV. Prior to the new downtown venue's opening, PL0T was one of the main party organizers for the Electric Pickle.

Whether he's mixing in a festival or club setting, Donaldson's holistic approach to DJing allows each of his sets to feel personalized and distinct from the last. "My understanding is that this new venue will have more of a club feel, and you can play a little more hypnotically,” he explains. “I plan on approaching it in a different way.”

Despite not visiting ATV Records yet, Donaldson already has a good grip on the underlining ethos of the venue and its owner, Will Renuart, “I think he was the guy at Rakastella who sat on the roof during my set and was swinging this giant clock around.”

It was only six years ago when Donaldson produced his debut EP, Equation; though he had already been DJ’ing at a little bar in London, the nostalgia-rich synths and melodies of the record helped to propel Donaldson to underground stardom. Palm Trax can now be regularly seen playing Berlin’s legendary Panorama Bar or closing out highly-regarded dance music festivals like Dekmantel.

Following his come-up, Donaldson relocated to Berlin and found himself adapting to the sheer number of DJs, shows, and overall music the city has to offer. “I think I'm definitely better adjusted,” Donaldson says in an assured tone. “I feel like being here has given me the time that I need during the week to really take a step back and think about what it is that I want to be doing.”

Donaldson counts the likes of Detriot’s Omar S, English synth-pop heroes Depeche Mode, and the pioneering house music of Frankie Knuckles as among his influences. As for the languorous tribal touch heard in Palms Trax sets, that was made possible partially by Donaldson's girlfriend and a trip to Morocco.

"Well, she’s infinitely cooler than I am,” he states very matter of factly about his significant other. “We went to Morocco and saw Floating Points and James Holden doing this collaborative project with Maalem Mahmoud Guinia. It sort of opened my eyes. It was interesting to see how Floating Points and Holden were working with them and trying to adapt these different rhythms, which opened me to all these new sounds which are used a lot in my radio shows now."

Above all, Donaldson remains incredibly grateful to all the label heads and artists who gave Palm Trax the start he needed and deserved, “I always envisioned myself creating or playing music, but I think if it weren’t for Jimmy Asquith — who started the record label Lobster Theremin — taking up the reigns and putting out the Equation record, I don’t think it would have actually been released; he really pushed me and believed in me.” The same can be said about Thomas Martojo and Casper Tielrooij, who signed Donaldson to Dekmantel's record label.

Looking ahead, Donaldson is hoping 2020 will afford him some time to self-reflect. “This year is basically [about] trying to enjoy everything,” Donaldson chuckles over the phone. “I have been setting up this studio in Berlin for the last month-and-a-half. And I have been working on some projects with some singers and making music that strays away from the pressure of making music suitable for a club. I want it to be more of a collaborative experience; dance music can sort of let you be isolated.”

In light of his adventurous spirit and uplifting attitude, it would seem even brighter days are ahead for Donaldson. When asked if he believes in luck, he replies, “Yes, I have been incredibly lucky. If it wasn’t for luck I wouldn’t be talking to you. So many lucky run-ins and moments, I’m lucky to be given so many questions; Yes, I absolutely believe in luck.”

Palm Trax. With Brother Dan. 11 p.m. Friday, February 14, at ATV Records, 1306 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $22.50 via residentadvisor.net.