This Saturday, will A DJ save your social life?

The DJ, as both antidote to monotony and conduit to a life less ordinary, has a long and storied history. “Last night a DJ saved my life,” the late Réjane “Reggie” Magloire of Indeep sang all the way back in ’82. “‘Cause I was sittin’ there bored to death.”

Well, it seems the classics really do never go out of style: Amigos Meet — the local community-building group designed to help adults forge real, lasting connections in fun, interactive environments — is holding another beginner-friendly Vinyl DJ Workshop at Jolt Radio this Saturday June 20 from 12 to 3:00 P.M. The small group, hands-on on class led by DJ Scotty Sobek promises to “guide participants through the fundamentals of vinyl DJing in a welcoming, beginner-friendly environment,” including everything from how to utilize vinyl turntables and DJ equipment to “the basics of mixing, cueing, and transitions.”

You’ll want to act fast, though — the last workshop sold out well before the first record spun.

Past edition of the workshop at Jolt Radio. Jolt Radio photo

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“To me, sharing music is deeply rooted in my soul,” Sobek tells New Times. “My goal as a teacher is to encourage people to get out of their comfort zone — and feel comfortable doing it. It brought me a lot of joy seeing how much fun people had in the first workshop, how they came together to cheer each other on, and left the session with new friends.”

For Amigos Meet founder Stephanie Pineda, the Vinyl DJ Workshop simultaneously epitomizes what the organization is all about — even as it pushes it into new territory.

“While most people know us for social mixers and speed friending events, our mission has always been to create opportunities for meaningful connection through shared experiences,” Pineda says. “Learning how to DJ on vinyl is something unique and hands-on that naturally brings people together. Participants aren’t just learning a new skill —they’re stepping outside their comfort zones, sharing a common interest, and connecting with others in a way that’s increasingly rare in today’s digital world.”

Worst-case scenario, you’ll make a few like-minded friends. Best case, you have a cool origin story to tell the press before your debut Ultra set.

Tickets are available here and include a complimentary coffee or beer.