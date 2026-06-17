Features

This Saturday, will A DJ save your social life?

Amigos Meet and Jolt Radio are teaming up for another beginner-friendly Vinyl DJ Workshop social experience.
By Shawn MacomberJune 17, 2026
A young woman behind a turntable learning to dj with vinyl records
The local community-building group is holding its second beginner-friendly Vinyl DJ Workshop.

Jolt Radio photo
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The DJ, as both antidote to monotony and conduit to a life less ordinary, has a long and storied history. “Last night a DJ saved my life,” the late Réjane “Reggie” Magloire of Indeep sang all the way back in ’82. “‘Cause I was sittin’ there bored to death.”

Well, it seems the classics really do never go out of style: Amigos Meet — the local community-building group designed to help adults forge real, lasting connections in fun, interactive environments — is holding another beginner-friendly Vinyl DJ Workshop at Jolt Radio this Saturday June 20 from 12 to 3:00 P.M. The small group, hands-on on class led by DJ Scotty Sobek promises to “guide participants through the fundamentals of vinyl DJing in a welcoming, beginner-friendly environment,” including everything from how to utilize vinyl turntables and DJ equipment to “the basics of mixing, cueing, and transitions.”  

You’ll want to act fast, though — the last workshop sold out well before the first record spun. 

Photo of a man teaching a woman how to DJ on vinyl.
Past edition of the workshop at Jolt Radio.

Jolt Radio photo

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

“To me, sharing music is deeply rooted in my soul,” Sobek tells New Times. “My goal as a teacher is to encourage people to get out of their comfort zone — and feel comfortable doing it. It brought me a lot of joy seeing how much fun people had in the first workshop, how they came together to cheer each other on, and left the session with new friends.”

For Amigos Meet founder Stephanie Pineda, the Vinyl DJ Workshop simultaneously epitomizes what the organization is all about — even as it pushes it into new territory. 

“While most people know us for social mixers and speed friending events, our mission has always been to create opportunities for meaningful connection through shared experiences,” Pineda says. “Learning how to DJ on vinyl is something unique and hands-on that naturally brings people together. Participants aren’t just learning a new skill —they’re stepping outside their comfort zones, sharing a common interest, and connecting with others in a way that’s increasingly rare in today’s digital world.” 

Worst-case scenario, you’ll make a few like-minded friends. Best case, you have a cool origin story to tell the press before your debut Ultra set. 

Tickets are available here and include a complimentary coffee or beer.

Invest in Journalism You Can Trust.

No paywall. No BS. Every dollar our readers give directly sustains our reporting and strengthens our community. Reader support keeps trustworthy local news free for everyone in the community.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Shawn Macomber is a Miami-based writer and editor. His work has appeared in Maxim, Decibel, Fangoria, the Wall Street Journal, Magnet, Rue Morgue, and other outlets, but IMDB insists he is best known for the Reelz Channel television series When Metal Ruled the 80s.

Loading latest posts...