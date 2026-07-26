Disturbed delivers “unity, power and strength” at Hard Rock Live show

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Chicago hard rock band Disturbed transformed a sold-out Hard Rock Live into one massive rock celebration Saturday night, delivering a 20-song, nearly two-hour performance celebrating 25 years of The Sickness during its anniversary tour.

Taking the stage at 8:11 p.m., earlier than many typical rock concerts, Disturbed gave fans a full night of music without the late-night start that often accompanies heavy rock performances. The band exploded onto the stage with “I Will Not Break” under dark, moody lighting that immediately set the tone for the night.

Frontman David Draiman, who used to have a home in Pinecrest, led the charge with powerful vocals and boundless energy, repeatedly lifting both arms overhead and swaying from side to side as thousands of fans instinctively followed his lead. When he raised his clenched fists, the crowd answered with their own, turning performer and audience into one synchronized force throughout the evening.

Disturbed performs during its “The Sickness” 25th Anniversary Tour at Hard Rock Live Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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The energy intensified during the second song, “Ten Thousand Fists,” as towering columns of fire erupted across the stage, igniting one of the night’s first explosive crowd reactions. By the time the band launched into “Are You Ready,” Hard Rock Live had transformed into a wall of screaming fans, pounding music, and relentless energy.

From the photo pit during the opening three songs, the performance was as visually spectacular as it was musically powerful. As one of the concert photographers covering the show, the warnings about pyrotechnics before the lights went down were met with anticipation rather than concern. Flames shooting skyward, dramatic backlighting and thick clouds of smoke created an ever-changing canvas, while the band’s movement across the stage offered endless opportunities for compelling images.

Disturbed performs during its “The Sickness” 25th Anniversary Tour at Hard Rock Live. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Yet from the pit, it was hard not to turn away from the stage and photograph the audience. Fans pressed against the front barricade, reaching over the railing in hopes of making even the briefest connection with the performers. Their expressions mirrored the emotion pouring from the stage, making the crowd as much a part of the performance as the musicians themselves.

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Throughout the evening, flames continued to erupt across the stage as the sold-out audience screamed, sang every lyric, and fed off the band’s relentless energy. During “The Game,” fans shouted every word in unison, while “Land of Confusion” became one of the night’s biggest singalongs.

The band also highlighted its musicianship with instrumental showcases, giving the drummer, guitarist and bassist an opportunity to shine before the full band returned to a roaring response from the audience.

The mood changed dramatically during “The Sound of Silence.” The stage fell quiet as a piano, violin, and a pair of timpani accompanied Draiman’s haunting vocals. The cinematic arrangement offered a powerful contrast to the night’s heavier material and held the audience in near silence.

Draiman’s commanding vocal performance reflected musical roots that began long before Disturbed. Before becoming the band’s frontman, he trained and performed as a cantor, where projecting powerful vocals without relying on microphones is central to the tradition. That foundation was evident throughout the evening, as his voice filled the venue with remarkable power and control, moving effortlessly between the raw intensity of Disturbed’s heavier songs and the emotional depth of its quieter moments.

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Disturbed fans knew all the lyrics after 26 years Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Before performing “The Light,” Draiman invited a mother and her children onto the side of the stage. Addressing the audience, he challenged the idea that children shouldn’t attend a Disturbed concert.

“What’s the worst thing you’re going to experience at a Disturbed concert?” he asked. “A little bit of profanity? Has profanity really ever hurt anyone?”

David Draiman of Disturbed performs during its “The Sickness” 25th Anniversary Tour at Hard Rock Live Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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He continued by telling the audience the children would instead witness “a symbol of unity, power and strength.” [Editor’s note: Although Disturbed’s singer David Draiman spoke about unity in general terms at the show, he has been widely criticized in the past for signing an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) artillery shell in 2024]

Before the song began, Draiman asked everyone to turn on the lights on their cellphones and hold them high whenever he sang the word “light.” As thousands of lights illuminated the darkened venue, Hard Rock Live became a sea of glowing white lights. Throughout the performance, Draiman walked over to the children positioned side stage and sang directly to them, creating one of the evening’s most heartfelt moments.

The audience reflected the band’s remarkable longevity. Longtime fans wore vintage Disturbed shirts from the band’s early years, standing alongside younger concertgoers — some not even born when The Sickness was released in 2000 — who knew every lyric just as passionately. The mix of generations demonstrated how the band’s music continues to connect with audiences 25 years after the landmark album introduced Disturbed to the world.

By the end of the 20-song set, Disturbed delivered far more than a heavy metal concert. The band celebrated 25 years of The Sickness while taking fans on a journey through its catalog, blending the raw intensity of its breakthrough album with the songs that have defined its career. Through explosive musicianship, powerful vocals, striking visuals and genuine moments of connection, Disturbed proved its music continues to unite fans across generations.

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Disturbed performs during its “The Sickness” 25th Anniversary Tour at Hard Rock Live Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

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