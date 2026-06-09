Ronaldinho teams up with Pitbull and Sean Paul for debut album

True to Ronaldinho’s international legacy, Camisa 10 brings together a wide range of sounds and artists from across the world.

World Cup fever is already starting to build, and Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho is stepping into the moment with a new kind of debut: his first album.

The project, titled Camisa 10, arrives as the inaugural release from Tu Música, Ronaldinho’s newly launched global music brand and record label. Dropping just as the international conversation around the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins to intensify, the album positions itself as a multicultural celebration of music, soccer, and global collaboration.

True to Ronaldinho’s international legacy, Camisa 10 brings together a wide range of sounds and artists from across the world. The project spans genres including reggaeton, música urbana, música mexicana, dancehall, Afrobeats, and more, reflecting the same borderless energy that made Ronaldinho one of soccer’s most beloved figures.

Leading the album is “Lead,” a collaboration featuring Sean Paul and Banx & Ranx. The full roster is equally expansive, with appearances from artists such as Pitbull, Yng Lucas, Edwin Luna, Justin Quiles, Luis R. Conriquez, Jonas Blue, and others.

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The album also marks a major step for Tu Música, the Miami-based label founded by Ronaldinho alongside Allan Jesus, Roni Maltz Bin, and Roberto de Assis. The company’s mission is to bridge artists, cultures, and markets through large-scale collaborations, with an initial focus on Latin America before expanding its global reach.

The album is a great first move for the newly opened label, as it gives them the opportunity to show the world what their brand and idea are from the jump. I mean, why give the World Cup one classic song when you can give it a whole album full of them?

For Ronaldinho, CAMISA 10 feels like a natural extension of the joy and cultural connection he has always represented. On the field, he became a global icon by playing with rhythm, creativity and flair. Now, through Tu Música, he is translating that same spirit into a new arena.

In a press release sent to the New Times, Sean Paul said, “Ronaldinho is a legend, and I feel truly grateful, excited, and honored to be part of this project with him during such a special moment for global soccer, the greatest show on Earth”.

Arriving in the lead-up to the World Cup, the project taps into a moment when global attention is once again turning toward soccer, culture, and international unity. With Camisa 10, Ronaldinho is giving it a new soundtrack to a number that defined his career.