    Herban Planet
Rakastella returns this December.
Photo by Lauren DeCanio

Rakastella 2019 Lineup: Jayda G, Ben UFO, KiNK, and Others

Jose D. Duran | June 28, 2019 | 8:00am
There's a dance party happening at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park — and, no, it's not Ultra.

Rakastella, Life and Death and Innervisions' Miami Art Week party, returns this December. Tickets went on sale in May, but the event has finally given everybody a clue on who's performing this year. Yesterday, it dropped the first five acts on the lineup: Jayda G, Ben UFO, KiNK, John Talabot, and Mor Elian. Organizers say the group keeps with the event's "forward-thinking and eclectic aesthetic," and it's hard to disagree.

All of the DJs have gotten on the decks in Miami before, but not as often as most underground dance music fans would probably like. It's also rare to find a Miami dance-music event these days where women aren't relegated to spectators, but Rakastella has managed to buck that trend with Jayda G and Mor Elian in the lineup. (Here's hoping the gender balance stays somewhat even as more acts get announced.)

If you are unfamiliar with Jayda G, who last played at the Electric Pickle in 2018, she's been having a fantastic year so far. Though it almost seems like she came out of nowhere, she's been releasing music since 2015. This year she dropped Significant Changes, her debut album on Ninja Tune, to critical acclaim. It's a beautiful cacophony of sound that takes inspiration from Chicago house, '90s R&B, and ambient sounds.

Rakastella, which launched in 2017, will keep the party going for 17 hours straight from sunset to sunrise, so expect more acts to be announced before December. As New Times speculated before, there is a good chance Life and Death leader DJ Tennis will be on the bill, along with Dixon and Âme's back-to-back sunrise set, which has become a Rakastella tradition.

Rakastella. 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets available May 23 for $40 to $150 via residentadvisor.net.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

