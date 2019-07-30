Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 Dates Set for March 5 Through 8

New Times reported earlier this month that Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) was poised to make a comeback in 2020. Last week, Lake Okeechobee News confirmed the Florida music world's worst kept secret: Okeechobee is set to return in 2020, with dates scheduled for March 5 through 8.

The paper also confirmed Insomniac — now part-owner of Club Space in downtown Miami and the event producer behind the Electric Daisy Carnival brand — is on board to help make the comeback a reality along with Okeechobee's longtime producer Soundslinger. Jim Whisenand, a member of Soundslinger's board of directors, told the paper the lineup is expected to be announced in November.

Soundslinger's attorney Tom Conely appeared before the Okeechobee County Commission on Thursday, July, 25, to seek approval for the dates. During the public comment period, local residents expressed support for OMF's return as long as it didn't conflict with local events the Speckled Perch Festival and the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association Cowtown Rodeo taking place the second weekend of March. The commission unanimously approved OMF's return during the first weekend of March.

The festival teased its comeback via Instagram, writing, "The Portal Awakens #OMF2020." (The "portal" has become lingo for what fans call the magic and otherworldliness the festival transports attendees to once they enter the Sunshine Grove compound.)

Organizers originally wanted the festival to take place during the weekend of March 12 through 15, however, those dates conflicted with the Speckled Perch Festival and the Cowtown Rodeo. The proposed dates immediately caused pushback from local residents. Jim Colgan, president of the Cattlemen's Association, told New Times earlier this month that he supports the music festival, but just like a music festival, rodeos take careful planning months in advance. "We have to work with other rodeos close by to get the contestants down here."

Eventually, OMF dropped its push for those dates, settling instead for the first weekend in March. According to Lake Okeechobee News , the festival wanted the second weekend in order to better align with students' spring break vacation.

Yesterday's announcement of Insomniac's ownership stake in Club Space also puts it in a close relationship with David Sinopoli, founder of III Points. Sinopoli's event is scheduled for February 26 and 27, the weekend before OMF. While III Points and OMF's aesthetics and musical tastes tend to differ quite a bit — and there's a geographical distance between the two events — there will inevitably be some audience overlap. (Insomniac has not announced any involvement in III Points.)

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost TBA.