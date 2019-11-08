The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Poplife 20th Anniversary. With Aramis Lorie, Benton, Lloydski, Ray Milian, and others. Poplife is set to celebrate its big 2-0 at the new ATV Records this Saturday, November 9. The long-running party turned production company will have accompanying T-shirts and a special-edition book produced alongside Dale Zine to mark the occasion. Miami DJs Lloydski, Ray Milian, Aramis Lorie, Benton, Michelle Leshem, Patrick Walsh, Jessica Who, and other special guests will spin music. It's as good a time as any to slap on your blackest outfit and boldest lips, remember how to dance in the dark, and reminisce about how this old party shaped the Miami we know today. Read an interview with one of the cofounders by Flor Frances, "Poplife Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary at ATV Records," and this article on the importance of Poplife in Miami's cultural evolution, "Poplife Memories: How a Saturday-Night Party Helped Build Miami's Cultural Scene." 10 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via poplife20.splashthat.com. Free.



Anthony Ramos. With Elliott Skinner. Anthony Ramos' rise over the last few years has seemed meteoric. A member of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, the actor and singer played the dual roles of John Laurens and Phillip Hamlton. Ramos then went on to co-star alongside Lady Gaga in the Academy Award-nominated movie A Star is Born and is currently shooting a film adaptation of the musical In the Heights. Now Ramos has released his deeply personal debut album, The Good & The Bad, which came out on October 25. He's taking his talents beyond Broadway and the silver screen by embarking on a multi-city tour supporting the record. Ramos will be visiting Miami on Sunday, November 10, when he'll be sharing selections from The Good & The Bad with fans at the Ground. Read Laine Doss' interview with the artist "Hamilton's Anthony Ramos Channels Brooklyn and Broadway on His Debut Album." 7 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $25.82 via eventbrite.com.

Mega Mix Beer & Music Festival: With Expose, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and Safire. This Saturday night, not far from A1A Beachfront Avenue where "girls were hot wearing less than bikinis," you can catch the man himself, Vanilla Ice, live. Yes, Rob Van Winkle will perform at the Mega Mix Beer and Music Festival. Let's just hope he sticks with "Ice, Ice Baby" and steers clear of his more hardcore endeavors. He'll be joined by female Latinx trio Exposé, who made some incredible late '80s quasi-freestyle tunes such as "Point of No Return" and "Let Me Be the One." You can also shake it to Rob Base, who's best known for releasing "It Takes Two" alongside DJ E-Z Rock. Nuyorican chanteuse Safire of "Thinking of You" fame will round out the bill. The show at Magic City Casino starts at 5 p.m., so it's the perfect way to force your offspring to love the music you grew up with as much as you do. 5 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $50 to $75.

Sting. Many, many years ago, like 20 years ago, the tantric-loving British singer Sting performed to a packed Coral Sky Amphitheatre, the massive venue out in nowheresville West Palm Beach. Though he appeared as a small figure on the stage, his presence was as powerful as the image of him in a skin-tight top on the megatrons suggested. Along with his band the Police, Sting brought a pop-ready reggae beat to the masses about 40 years ago. He recently released a collaborative album with Jamaican "It Wasn't Me" star Shaggy, 44/876, that snagged them the Grammy for 2019 Best Reggae Album. This weekend you can catch the legend in a more intimate setting at Hard Rock Live, for the Sting: My Songs tour showcasing his most popular tunes. While you're checking out “Shape Of My Heart,” you can also check out the shape of the new Hard Rock guitar building. 8 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com. Tickets cost $70-$255.

The Raconteurs. Jack White is not only the musical mastermind behind the White Stripes, he's also responsible for spearheading a sonic movement from Detroit to Nashville with his record label Third Man Records, his solo releases, as well as bands the Dead Weather and the Raconteurs. The latter was formed with fellow musician and bandmate Brendan Benson in 2005 when the two wrote the earworm "Steady, As She Goes." Last year the band released a deluxe reissue of its album Consolers of the Lonely along with Help Us Stranger, the Raconteurs' first album in 11 years. The supergroup is on the road to promote their newest release, and will be bringing their assuredly hard 'R' rock-heavy show to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Sunday. The concert will be phone-free, so leave your gadgets in the car or they will be secured onsite until the end of the show. 8 p.m., Sunday, November 10, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $72.50 to $92.50.