The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The versatility of blues-rock duo the Black Keys knows no bounds. With their purist roots and clever collaborations, the band has amassed a discography loved equally by fans and critics. Now on the road in support of their ninth studio album, Let’s Rock, the Black Keys will be hitting the BB&T Center on Tuesday, flanked by fuzz-laden and fired up Modest Mouse and surf-noir outfit Shannon and the Clams.

If you thought Miami's nightlife would lull in the aftermath of Halloween celebrations, you were wrong. The must-sees this week are extensive. For metal fans; San Jose's deathcore heavyweights Exhumed will blow through Miami by way of go-to venue Churchill's Pub on Tuesday, plus later in the week Crud and local favorites Devalued will take over Las Rosas' stage. Wednesday, Saint Jhn will bring his Ignorant Forever tour to the Ground. And why not keep the party going and head next door to Floyd to catch a set from electronic force Dan Deacon?

Here's your music calendar for November 4 through November 10. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, Nov. 4

Choked Up: With Antifaces, Real People, and Shove It, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Hit Like a Girl: With Nervous Dater, Two-Point Conversion and Boy Shorts, 7 p.m., TBA. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Jesse Jones Jr. Quartet: With Ed Calle, 8 p.m., $15-$25. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Ptero: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

The American Modern Band: With the Frost Laptop Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Free. Victor E. Clarke Recital Hall, 5501 San Amaro Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-6477, music.miami.edu.

Catch Shannon and the Clams opening for Modest Mouse and the Black Keys November 5. Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys: With Modest Mouse and Shannon and the Clams, 7 p.m., $35.25-$495.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Choked Up and Las Nubes: 7 p.m., Free. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Exhumed: With Gatecreeper, Necrot, Judiciary, and others, 8 p.m. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Manny Echazabal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Commodo: 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Dubwise Miami: With David Rodigan, 9 p.m., $25. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

The Hu: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Saint Jhn: With Kodie Shane, 8 p.m., $22-$89. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Saint Jhn Courtesy of Rodeo Madison

Soul Sessions: With J Howard, 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Stephen Scott: 7:30 p.m., $5-$20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Stephen Scott & FIU Faculty Jazz Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Thievery Corporation: With Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, 8 p.m., $43-$69.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Amernet String Quartet: With Julian Schwarz, 7:30 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Andrea Bocelli: 8 p.m., $165-$535. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Cry Baby featuring Seizure Machine: 11 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Dan Deacon: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

DJ Cardi: 4 p.m., Free. The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 305-906-4000, wharfmiami.com.

Elvis Costello Photo by Sayre Berman

Elvis Costello & the Imposters: 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Frank Turner: 6 p.m. Radio-Active Records, 845 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-762-9488, radio-active-records.com.

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls: 6:30 p.m., $28. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

GIMS: 8 p.m. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Pennywise: With the Bronx, the Avengers, and Stiff Little Fingers, 7 p.m., $32.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Polo & Pan: 10 p.m., $20-$30. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rat Bastard's Stumble & Fall: With B|_ank, Morsels of Knowledge, Bryan K. Adams, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Friday, Nov. 8

Afrojack: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Bora Uzer: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 786-479-3443, islandgardens.com/thedeck.php.

Crud: WIth Gaul, Devalued, and Deviant Burial, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Diego El Cigala: 8 p.m. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

DJ Pereira: 10 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

DJ Windows 98: With Richie Hell, 9 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Eagles & Butterflies: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Firstworld: 10 p.m., $10. Shirley's at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Hector Couto: With Omar Deaz and Anotr, 11 p.m., $10. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Techno Rodeo: With Telluxe, Keanu Orange, Virgo, Gami, and others, 11 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Vadym Khloedenko: 8 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

The Wailers: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Chelsea Chen: 7 p.m., $0-$20. First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables, 305-445-2578, fumccg.org.

The Commodores: 8 p.m., $30-$50. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

DJ Tillery James: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Egyptian Lover: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Gridiron Grill-Off Food, Wine & Music Festival: With Brett Young, 7 p.m., $49.50-$134.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.

Invasion: With Gonz, Donnie Lowe, and Out of Mind, 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Kany Garcia: 8 p.m., $39.50-$100. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Leæther Strip: 8 p.m., $20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Mega Mix Beer & Music Festival: With Expose, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and Safire, 5 p.m., $50-$75. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Mumiy Troll: 7:30 p.m., $38. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

EXPAND Cimafunk Photo courtesy of Rock Paper Scissors

Nu Deco Ensemble: With Cimafunk, 8 p.m., $45. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Pryda: 11 p.m., Sold Out. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Robert Davidovici and Bernadene Blaha: 7:30 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Rony Seikaly & Sinopoli: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Stavroz: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Sting: 8 p.m., $70-$255. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Ultimate Eagles Tribute: The Long Run: 8 p.m., $33.18-$39.72. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Wicked Paradise Miami: With Tensnake, 2 p.m., $15-$1,500. Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-2000, delano-hotel.com.

Sunday, Nov. 10

41st Season Grande Opening Concert: With Greater Miami Symphonic Band, 8 p.m., $15. UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship, and Elevation Worship: 7 p.m., $20-$149.50. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival: With Third World and DJ Delano, 12 p.m., $30-$150. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Kristen Knight: 4 p.m., $5-$10. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Last Dinosaurs: 7 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Reggie and the Miami Junkanoo Photo by Langston Lonley

Make it Better in the Bahamas: With Ricky Williams, Pablove Black and others, 12 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

The Raconteurs: 8 p.m., $72.50-$92.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Relic featuring Fiin: 9 p.m. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Scarypoolparty: With Sucre, 7 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Wertheim Organ Showcase: With Katherine Meloan, 4 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.