The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Walshy Fire at Peachfuzz Eighth-Anniversary Party. On the day after Thanksgiving, some people get stuffed, some people get drunk, and others get peachy. Peachfuzz is a series of hip-hop-and-R&B-themed parties that have been held on and off in Miami throughout the past eight years. The road was rocky for Peachfuzz after its primary spot — the Garett at Grand Central — closed in 2016 and sent the party on a nomadic quest for a new home. But Peachfuzz seems to have the Ground on lock and is excited to celebrate eight years of partying with a proper Miami crowd this Friday. The lineup will include Major Lazer member Walshy Fire and support from DZA and Spinser Tracy. 11 p.m. Friday, November 29, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10.

Benny Benassi. Everyone wants Italian DJ Benny Benassi to remix their songs. The Milan-bred electronic music legend has been at the fore of house music since his career took off nearly 20 years ago. His enduring hit, 2002's "Satisfaction," let everyone know his name as a solo DJ. But he already had a dance song ringing in international ears the year prior under the moniker KMC, and had launched his career with his cousin as Benassi Bros. His unique house sounds have made people sweat until they dropped, and even landed him a Grammy Award in 2008 for his remix of Public Enemy's "Bring the Noise." Don't miss this chance to see him spin live at the megaclub Story Miami this weekend. Just don't make any plans for Saturday. 11 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com. Tickets cost $30-$6000.

EXPAND Ms. Mada on III Points 2019's Boiler Room stage. Photo by Adi Adinayev

Boiler Room Miami: III Points. With Greg Beato, INVT, Poorgrrrl, Privacy, Nick León, and others. On Friday, November 29, Boiler Room Miami: III Points will take place in a Wynwood warehouse, with a lineup boasting nearly a dozen of the city’s finest DJs. Other than the Berlin-based electro producer Privacy, the roster is a strictly local affair: Jonny From Space will handle opening duties on the indoor Boiler Room stage at 9 p.m. The live stream will begin afterward, at 10, broadcasting DJ sets from Space Tapes label head Nick León, Greg Beato, and Privacy to Boiler Room's website. Poorgrrrl and INVT will also make appearances on the stage and online transmission, although they'll perform live in lieu of providing additional DJ mixes. Read Zach Schlein's full article on the event, "III Points and Boiler Room Team With Local DJs to Celebrate Miami's Homegrown Scene." 9 p.m. Friday, November 29, at 2060 NW First Ave., Miami; boilerroom.tv. Tickets cost $35 via dice.fm and $40 at the door.

Sweat Records Presents: Monster Rally. Monster Rally is a musical and artistic concept created by Ted Feighan. His love for an old-school tropical aesthetic fits well in Miami, and will make for an entertaining juxtaposition with its venue, Churchill's Pub. The sound of Monster Rally is a hodgepodge of hip-hop beats mixed with lo-fi music, all while sampling the sounds of vintage and romantic Hawaiian music. The show is a collaborative effort by Sweat Records and Pabst Sound Society. Feighan is keen on collages and tries to incorporate them in all of his shows, an artistic endeavor which contrasts sharply with his screamo roots. Attendees will be able to view collages made of old vinyl record covers from Feighan's collection. Supporting acts are Gold Dust Lounge, House of I, and DJ Le Spam. 9 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave.; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Lynyrd Skynrd. Start practicing the intonation you plan to use as you scream "Free Bird!" at Lynyrd Skynrd's Hard Rock show this Saturday. Chances are, the band will take your suggestion. If you're lucky, they'll maybe play the extended version which will have you crying in a sweaty weird slow dance with the person seated next to you. This crew from Jacksonville (not "Sweet Home Alabama") created songs that will likely never be left off the radio. 8 p.m., Saturday, November 30, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com. Tickets cost $71-$256.