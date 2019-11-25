The Ten Best Thanksgiving Weekend Parties in Miami

We are on the eve of spending a seemingly endless amount of time chatting with relatives, watching football until our eyelids became heavy, and successfully snapping our bodies out of ketosis with a full-on assault of delicious carbs. Thanksgiving usually revolves around food, football, and family, but there's no reason it has to be defined solely by those three. Thankfully, Miami gives us options: We can lay on the couch with a shirt full of gravy stains and a blank face of existential dread, or we can put our dancing shoes on and check out an array of welcoming events and parties — New Times strongly suggests the latter. Here is a list of the ten best parties and events taking place during the long Thanksgiving weekend.

EXPAND Your parents won't know you're gone while you slip out to the Wharf. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Get Basted! at the Wharf

Go pop the turkey in the oven and head out to the Wharf’s big Thanksgiving Eve party. The party starts at noon, lasts until 3 a.m. and will offer $1 lager pints and $3 glasses of wine between 4 and 7 p.m. There will be plenty of food going around courtesy of Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Mojo Donuts, OG Ceviches, La Santa Taqueria, and others. Walk-ins are welcomed, but if you register online, you will receive a free “baster” shot. Leashed dogs and children accompanied by parents are welcome to join the party before 6 p.m. Noon Wednesday, November 27, at the Wharf, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Get acquainted with ATV Records. Photo by Monica McGivern

Thanksgiving Eve at ATV Records

While the legacy of the Electric Pickle will last forever, ATV Records is still the new kid on the block. ATV, which stands for "Addicted To Vinyl," is the new nightclub/record store cofounded by the Pickle's founder, Will Renuart. The hybrid spot took over 1306 and had its grand opening on the weekend of November 15 with a headlining set courtesy of Detroit legend Moodymann. Since then, ATV has scheduled several more shows to see it through to the remainder of the year. The thrills and memories of the Pickle are kept alive at ATV with the late Wynwood club's signature disco ball, as well as a powerful new sound system and outdoor space. ATV describes Thanksgiving weekend as "the unveiling of our completed build-out." The Thanksgiving eve lineup has not yet been released, but you can probably expect residents from the Pickle to take over that night, with Miami selectors acts such as Will Renuart, Terrance Tabeau, and Patrick Walsh expected to be in attendance. Come welcome your new neighbors with a drink and a dance.

Join Afrobeta at Bar Nancy. Photo by Cristina Isabel Rivera

Thanksgiving Eve at Bar Nancy With Afrobeta

Afrobeta is keeping their pre-turkey day tradition alive with another Thanksgiving eve show over at Bar Nancy. The Miami duo is a local favorite amongst electronic fans and have continuously performed in the city since their early days, even notching a few appearances at Ultra Music Festival's Live Stage over the years. Afrobeta’s setup is minimal, consisting of a keyboard played by Tony Smurphio and vocals by Cuci Amador; however, their often gritty sound is complex and intricate. The laidback etiquette of Bar Nancy and some great local talent will make for a party that hopefully won’t have you

throwing up the next day before you've even touched your Thanksgiving plate.

EXPAND Get nostalgic at the '80s prom. Photo by Chris Carter

17th-Annual '80s Prom

Ah, the ‘80s: Nintendo unquestionably ruled the video game roost, Blockbuster Video Stores had just made their debut, and Donald Trump was just another eccentric, depraved New York City millionaire — simpler times. Fortunately, the annual ‘80s prom at Gramps will let you revisit that much-missed decade. 2019 marks the 17th year the event has been held, and it's promising to be as spectacularly retro as ever. Your DJ purveyors for the evening will be Lolo and Hottpants, with live band the State Of scheduled to follow afterwards. Inside Shirley’s, DJs Carmel Ophir and Carlos Menendez who will be playing new wave, rock, goth, and industrial music all-night-long. There will also be drink specials and ‘80s-themed drag performances by Karla Croqueta and friends. Score some vintage threads and dance like an awkward teenager again!

Aly & Fila bring trance sounds to Treehouse. Courtesy photo

Aly & Fila at Treehouse

By the time trance legends Aly & Fila get started, your stress levels will likely be running high from overcooking the turkey and taking endless amounts of family selfies. With all of that in mind, heading over to Treehouse on Miami Beach and shaking aforementioned stress away with some trance music is never a bad idea. The Egyptian duo has served as a linchpin to the trance community since the early 2000s and have made countless trips to Miami, including previous visits to Treehouse and Ultra Music Festival. Paul Thomas will be joining Aly & Fila for a special back-to-back set that will last until the early morning.

EXPAND DZA will be playing for Peachfuzz's anniversary. Photo by Yesenia Hernandez

Peachfuzz Eighth-Anniversary Party

During Thanksgiving, some get stuffed, some get drunk, and others get peachy. Peachfuzz is a series of hip-hop and R&B-themed parties that have been playing on-and-off in Miami throughout the last eight years. The road has been rocky for Peachfuzz after its primary spot — the Garett at Grand Central — closed down in 2016 and caused the party to embark on a nomadic quest in search of a home venue. However, Peachfuzz seems to have the Ground on lock, and are more than excited to celebrate eight years of partying with a proper Miami crowd. The lineup will include Major Lazer member Walshy Fire as well as support from DZA and Spinser Tracy.

EXPAND Boiler Room will be putting on a rare show in Miami. Photo by Adinayev / Courtesy of III Points

Boiler Room Miami: III Points

The Boiler Room takeover at III Points this year left us wanting more, having offerws hours of late-night, nonstop, pulsating techno and forceful house music that rocked the stage for three days. The stage and surrounding area served as a suitable rave spot, boasting a maximal focus on music and a nostalgic warehouse vibe that was, well, quintessentially Boiler Room. The world-renowned online broadcaster is returning for a Black Friday rave thrown with the help of some of Miami's foremost musical talents. The lineup is dedicated to spotlighting the city's homegrown acts, with artists such as Privacy, Greg Beato, and Nick León tending to the decks while the likes of Poorgrrrl and INVT perform live sets.

EXPAND Ted Feighan brings lo-fi and art to Churchill's. Photo by Kelley Feighan

Monster Rally at Churchill's Pub

Monster Rally is a musical and artistic concept created by Ted Feighan. Feighan’s love for an old-school tropical look and aesthetic fits in well with Miami, and will make for an entertaining juxtaposition with its venue, Churchill's Pub. The sound of Monster Rally is a hodgepodge of hip-hop beats mixed with lo-fi, all while sampling the sounds of vintage and romantic Hawaiian music. The show is a coordinated effort between Sweat Records and Pabst Sound Society. Feighan is rather keen on collages and tries to incorporate them in all of his shows, an artistic endeavor which contrasts sharply with his screamo roots. Attendees will be able to view collages made out of old vinyl record covers from Feighan's own collection. Supporting acts will include Gold Dust Lounge, House of I, and DJ Le Spam.

Dubfire will be playing an extended set at Club Space. Photo courtesy of the Media Nanny

Dubfire at Club Space

Your cousins visiting from Wisconsin won’t know what hit them when you bring them to Club Space for a late-night and early-morning rave brimming with minimal techno. Dubfire, who's been dubbed the “king of minimal,” is returning to the Terrace for the first time since his Miami Music Week performance back in March. As is custom with the Space Terrace, the D.C. native will be spinning a rather lengthy set. The sound system will be full of bare-bone hi-hats, unforgiving bass, and sprinkles of reverb and delay — perfect if you’re looking to burn a few calories by dancing the night, morning and afternoon away.

Ball & Chain is bring heavy jazz. Photo courtesy of Ball & Chain

Othello Molineaux at Ball & Chain

Not keen on electronic beats but still a slave to rhythm? Well, Ball & Chain will have you covered this weekend as they welcome steel pan legend, Othello Molineaux to Little Havana. The Trinidadian musician is often cited as the man responsible for introducing the steel pan to the jazz community back in the 1970s. The combination of eccentric jazz tones with the gentle Caribbean hammers of the steel pan produces an infectious sound that leaves little choice upon listeners but to to dance it out. Let the haze of cigar smoke and humidity be enough to stir you out of your food coma and into a dance frenzy.