The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Peggy Gou and Sven Väth. The South Korea-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer Peggy Gou has spent the past few years rising to the top tier of modern house favorites among clubgoers. The lush production of her original material and broad mixing style have made her popular among the choosiest of electronic music tastemakers and the most rambunctious of dance-floor addicts. She's made regular appearances at Miami's Club Space and will return for a repeat performance alongside German techno maven Sven Väth this Friday, November 22. Don't miss Kat Bein's full article on the talented DJ, "Peggy Gou Returns to Club Space to Soundtrack "Starry Night" on the Terrace." 11 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Sold out.

Marc Anthony. IMHO, there is no better live performer than Marc Anthony. He looks like a Latin Skeletor, but he is a goddamned genius onstage. Once he opens his mouth to sing, something about his energy and soul help send shock waves through the room. His shows are packed with women in heels, tight dresses, and perfectly applied lipstick who bravely face the very real chance that their mascara will run during one of his heart-wrenching ballads. This guy is an emotional magician: You don't have to understand what he's singing, because he's guaranteed to have you floating from the potency of his feelings all night long. Anthony is bringing his Opus tour to AmericanAirlines Arena for two nights this weekend, so you have no excuse for to not embrace this life-changing (yes, life-changing!) concert. 8 p.m., Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23, at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $61-$201.

Rybo and Lubelski. Rybo and Lubelski's commitment to championing their sound can be seen (and heard) in the release schedule of their label Percomaniacs. The imprint puts out new music every three weeks, and although much of the material is produced by the label’s cofounders, its output also includes contributions from DJ friends and rising underground stars. Percomaniacs has given a platform to artists from New York, Miami, and Chicago, as well as international acts from Berlin, Australia, Japan, and Serbia. The duo only releases tracks they would personally play in DJ sets, and they have a self-imposed rule about collaborating solely with artists they admire and respect. “We like to make our own trends,” Rybo says“and put out timeless house music.” He and Lubelski will revel in their drum-oriented brand of dance-floor heaters Friday, November 22, when the two will go back-to-back for an extended set at Floyd. Read Jaime Sloane's full interview with the duo ahead of the show, "Rybo and Lubelski Bring a Passion for Percussion to Floyd." 11 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Floyd Miami, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.



The Killers Photo by Erik Weiss

Riptide Music Festival. Hosted by alt-rock radio station 104.3 the Shark, Riptide Music Festival is back in Fort Lauderdale for its 2019 edition, presenting a crowd-pleasing lineup with indie heavyweights. The Killers will headline the two-day fest, along with Brit band the 1975 — whose highly anticipated new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, is slated for release early next year — and seasoned power-pop outfit Jimmy Eat World. The festival, which will take over Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, will also offer various "experiences," including interactive and immersive art installations as well as fashion showcases hosted by style guru Tan France. Read all of Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley's picks for "The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park,1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $34 to $4,990 via riptidefest.com.

Bobby Flan, TT, DJ Broke, Samson, and Cream 'n' Sugar. Miami-bred writer Rob Goyanes makes tasty electronic music under the moniker Bobby Flan. He's on tour with artist Domingo Castillo, who's spinning music as DJ Broke, along with TT, AKA Treasure Teeth. This week, the trio is traveling south from Montreal to perform in Miami at Emerson Dorsch Gallery Sunday, November 24. They'll be joined by Lake Worth-to-New York artist Nick Klein, who's performing as Cream ‘n’ Sugar, and Samson, a collaborative project between Pewbert (AKA Matt Preira of Roofless Records) and Dim Past (AKA Brad Lovett). Sunday's show promises to be a who's who from a particular crew of Miami musicians. Read the full interview with Goyanes and find out more about this very underground, very Miami show, in "Bobby Flan Returns With a Crew of Miami-Bred Electronic Acts in Tow." 6 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Emerson Dorsch, 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-1278; emersondorsch.com. Tickets cost $5 to $7 at the door.