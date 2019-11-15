The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend UPDATED

Update: According to Kero Kero Bonito's publicist, the band's show at Gramps on Friday, November 15, has been canceled due to illness.

Kero Kero Bonito. With Audrey Horny. Gus Lobban can only speculate as to why his band seems to enjoy more popularity in the United States than in his home country of England. "I think America is more engaged with new pop music and the thrill of the new when it comes to pop culture in general," Lobban says. "It has less hangups about authenticity and people's legacy or whatever." Still, he admits it's difficult to pinpoint exactly why Americans have seemed to embrace the band's sound. Lobban is a multi-instrumentalist in Kero Kero Bonito, a London-based trio — also including vocalist Sarah Midori Perry and multi-instrumentalist Jamie Bulled — that synthesizes elements of bubblegum pop, J-pop, electro, and shoegaze to produce a syrupy confection of indie-pop gems. Read Jose Duran's full interview with the artist ahead of the band's Gramps appearance this weekend, "Kero Kero Bonito Continues to Shape Its Experimental Pop Sound." 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $18 via etix.com and $20 at the door.

Jonas Brothers. Even though the Jonas Brothers were in town this past August on their Happiness Begins Tour, the group is clearly "Burnin' Up" for South Florida. The brothers are already back to bring their pop tunes and brotherly harmonies to the BB&T Center this weekend. They're also returning to play the Y100 Jingle Ball at the same venue in December and will be headlining at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on New Year's Eve. These "Sucker"s can't seem to get enough of our balmy paradise. Can you blame them? Catch them at this show or the next for a great night out with three talented bros. With Jordan McGraw. 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 15, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $39.70-$495.70.

Com Truise. There's something about the music of Com Truise that seems to fit well in South Florida. Not quite chillwave and not quite vaporwave, his synth-heavy sound recalls the vibrant days of the '80s, filtered through the decay and static of a VHS tape. He's now seen as a pioneer of synthwave, the revivalist genre peddled by groups such as Survive, and although his stuff isn't as upbeat as freestyle or Miami bass, it still might have you yearning for the Miami Vice era. Read more of "The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week" by Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley. 8 p.m. Friday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20.

Quintron and Miss Pussycat. Remember that time Quintron came to Gramps with his Weather Warlock, a drum synthesizer that created musical sounds in response to environmental stimuli like rain, wind, sunrise and sunset? If not, you ought to add Gramps and New Orleans-based geniuses Quintron and Miss Pussycat to your itinerary for this weekend. While he rocks his inventions such as the light-activated Drum Buddy, his cohort Miss Pussycat puts on a hypnotic puppet show for grownups. By the time you leave, your feet will be aching from dancing as your veins pump with newly invigorated creative juices. Whether you're a fan or you've never seen them before, we must reiterate: Do not miss this chance to see Quintron and Miss Pussycat live. 9:30 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

Alicia Keys. Won't be able to make it to the Grammys this year to see the fresh-faced keys woman and chanteuse Alicia Keys host again? That's a-OK because she'll be in Hollywood's Hard Rock Live singing in the shadow of that giant guitar building this week. She's won 15 Grammy awards herself, second only to Paul Simon, despite only releasing six albums; That's how damn good she is! Whether you're a superfine or want to impress a date, this is a great show to hit up this weekend. 9:30 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com. Tickets cost $70 to $230.