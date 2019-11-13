The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 14

What's Thanksgiving dinner without turkey? It's darn good, if the folks behind Earthsgiving are to be believed. Simply Baked and Nabati Plant-Based Ice Cream are putting on a vegan Thanksgiving feast to show everyone that, yes, we can abstain from meat on the biggest food holiday of the year. The four-course meal — including an amuse-bouche, starter, main, and dessert — will also offer a cocktail pairing by sommelier Emma Tellier of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon. 7 p.m. Thursday at Nabati, 317 NW 25th St., Miami; nabatisuperfoods.com. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com. Douglas Markowitz

Friday, November 15

There's something about the music of Com Truise that seems to fit well in South Florida. Not quite chillwave and not quite vaporwave, his synth-heavy sound recalls the vibrant days of the '80s, filtered through the decay and static of a VHS tape. He's now seen as a pioneer of synthwave, the revivalist genre peddled by groups such as Survive, and although his stuff isn't as upbeat as freestyle or Miami bass, it still might have you yearning for the Miami Vice era. 8 p.m. Friday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20 via ticketmaster.com. Douglas Markowitz

The London-based hyperpop trio Kero Kero Bonito has remained relevant in the ranks of happycore music since the group's inception in 2012. Flanked by peers such as Sophie, Clairo, and Charlie XCX on the pseudo-label PC Music, KKB offers an eccentric sound that has captured listeners' attention and kept it. Fluctuating between bubblegum J-pop and infectious deep house, the high-energy act will perform at Gramps this Friday. Local DJ Audrey Horney is set to spin. Though the show is all ages, the afterparty is not. Get your tickets for the postshow function — going down in Gramps' backroom, Shirley's — to catch DJ sets by Kane West, Wharfwit, and others. 8 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com; 305-699-2669. Tickets cost $18 via etix.com and $20 at the door.. Olivia McAuley

Tacolandia: See Saturday. Photo by Daniella Mía

Saturday, November 16

Tacos are not just for Tuesdays; they're a way of life. New Times' c is the taco-centric festival of your dreams. This Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., head to Magic City Studios for unlimited tacos (yes, unlimited) from more than 30 local restaurants, each presenting their unique takes on the glorious taco. Plus, enjoy drinks from multiple vendors and live music from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brendan O'Hara. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-571-7543. Tickets cost $30 to $180 via newtimestacolandia.com. Olivia McAuley

Step into 18th-century Italy with Florida Grand Opera's 2019-20 season opener, Don Giovanni. The masterpiece, sung entirely in Italian, depicts a Venetian playboy's fall from grace. Don your finest opera attire and don't miss one of Mozart's greatest works. 7 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $229. Olivia McAuley

After ten years of toiling, Nick Katz, Danny Fuenzalida, and Richie Effs, founders of the nonprofit SkateFree, will finally unveil Lot 11, Miami's first state-of-the-art skate park. Built to make the sport of skateboarding accessible to Miami youth, the park was designed by the experts at Pivot Customs. After its grand opening this Saturday, the unique project will host Miami's skateboarding community, as well as community events, live music, and other diversions. The opening event will run from noon to 8 p.m. and offer food trucks, music, giveaways, and a contest for the best trick. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lot 11, 348 NW Second St., Miami; skatefree.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Martin Scorsese, arguably the greatest living American director, has been pissing off nerds lately. First, he compared Marvel movies to "theme parks" and said they're not cinema. Then, when nerds got angry about that, he doubled down with a New York Times op-ed that decried franchise filmmaking as deeply harmful to our culture. Here's the thing: He's right, the nerds are wrong and bad, and if you need proof, watch his movie Casino at Gables Cinema this weekend. Sure, it's not Goodfellas, but it's better than any Marvel movie you have or will ever see. 11 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8. Douglas Markowitz

Sunday, November 17

Miami's most important literary week is upon us. The 36th-annual Miami Book Fair will kick off its six-day extravaganza this Sunday. The fair promises extensive programming for the entire family, including Speak Up — an initiative to support the artistic growth of teenagers — and the creative writing program 305 Genius Factory. The festival doesn't stop there: Spend the night with the renowned Bari Weiss, George F. Will, John Waters, Debbie Harry, and other luminaries during the fair's series Evenings With. Plus, don't miss the weekend street fair, featuring more than 500 vendors and exhibitors. Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org; 305-949-6722. Tickets cost $25 to $229 via miamibookfair.com. Olivia McAuley

Who needs the Tour de France? Beginning and ending at C.B. Smith Park, South Florida Cycle Fest will see hundreds of riders take to the road on a circuit through southwest Broward County. Participants can choose between two distances — 50 and 100 kilometers — and several speed groups. Riders will also enjoy rest stops, repair trucks, a police escort, food, and a free beer at the finish line. 8 a.m. Sunday at the C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines. Registration costs $75 to $120 via velosportevents.com/cyclefest. Douglas Markowitz

Like no one's ever seen: Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Courtesy photo

Man, the Miami Dolphins suck this season. That's basically something you can say any season, but it's particularly true now. Until they finally beat the hated New York Jets 26-18 earlier this month, the Fins were winless, fueling speculation that management was trying to tank the season for improved chances in next year's NFL Draft. That's probably not true and the team is just terrible, but the idea is fun to ponder. Next up, the Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills this weekend. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $56 to $520 via ticketmaster.com. Douglas Markowitz

Monday, November 18

Whether your goal is to become a chess grandmaster, learn something new, or simply snag complimentary tea and biscuits, Sweat Records' Randy Piro is your host and guru for God Save the Queen Chess Club, the Little Haiti record store's monthly chess event. Chess sets will be provided, but it's a good idea to bring your own because supplies are limited. 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786- 693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, November 19

It's a whole new Brockhampton, baby. The boy band recently released a slick new album, Ginger, and is touring behind it on the Heaven Belongs to You Tour. Sure, the guys will probably play your faves from the Saturation era, but the real draw at this show are the openers: 100 gecs, two pop weirdos responsible for one of the year's best albums; and Slowthai, the U.K. rap scene's most talented, unhinged new face. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $42.50 to $75 via livenation.com. Read more about Brockhampton on page 28. Douglas Markowitz

Queef Latina: See Tuesday. Photo by Karli Evans

Why wait for the New Year to start a new project? Every last Tuesday of the month, learn how to sew from seamstress extraordinaire Queef Latina. Get a crash course in how to make bespoke tote bags, fanny packs, harnesses, Speedos, and other accessories. No need to bring your own hardware — a sewing machine and supplies await you at the class. Each ticket also includes one drink from the bar, which is open till midnight. 8 p.m. at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-284-1176; gaythering.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Relive all the times you read a newspaper headline with the words "Florida Man" and winced in shame for being associated with another criminal sicko simply because you both live in the Sunshine State. Check out a special live edition of the podcast Worst Place on Earth at the Olympia Theater. Hosts Jessica Farr and Caleb Scott will perform four ridiculous "Florida Man" headlines while the local band Afrobeta provides live scoring. Fingers crossed they'll drive this stale meme into the ground once and for all. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Admission is free. Douglas Markowitz

Wednesday, November 20

Celebrating Miami filmmakers, the FilmGate Short Film Festival (formerly known as I'm Not Gonna Move to L.A.) is set to finish a successful season with a 2019 championship at downtown's Silverspot Cinema. Nine winners of previous I'm Not Gonna Move to L.A. events will compete for the grand title of "Best of 2019." The fest will also include the famed networking event Percolator, where you can meet fellow local filmmakers and brainstorm with the Magic City's talented film community. 6:30 p.m. Silverspot Cinema, 300 SE Third, St., #100, Miami; 305-916-6973; filmgate.miami. Tickets cost $13 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley