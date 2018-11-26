The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The long holiday weekend is over, but it's as good a time as any to party in Miami. Cedric Gervais is set to play LIV Saturday night, and Dillon Francis is headed for Story this Friday. The underground hip-hop vets of Atmosphere will perform at Revolution Live Thursday night, and local synthpop duo Eons, along with Phaxas and Dream Shore, will play Gramps to kick off the weekend.
Here's your music calendar for November 26 through December 2. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Nov. 26
Ashley Pezzotti: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tal Cohen: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Dave Koz: 8 p.m., $43-$83. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Barao Vermelho: 8 p.m., $98. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, faena.com/miami-beach/bar/faena-theater.
Free Dystopia: With Mustard Service, 7 p.m., $15-$35. 1306 N Miami Ave, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.
Jazz at the Yard: With Sherrine Mostin, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Joel DaSilva: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Leo Medina: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rhythm for Refugee Benefit: With analog, Victor Cruzado, Bulletproof Tiger, and others, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Folktale San Pedro and Gordon Daniels, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Actress: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
All Folk'd Up Tribute to Wilco: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Andres and Paola: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
Atmosphere: With Dem Atlas, The Lioness, and DJ Keezy, 7 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Dasha Redkina: With Colangelo, 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Fonseca: With Bacilos, 8 p.m., $40.50-$125.50. AmericanAirlines Arena — Waterfront Theatre, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.
Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Manuel Turizo: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Mixtura: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Safe Bet and Northbound: 7 p.m., $10-$12. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Sarkis and Mojeaux: 10 p.m., $20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Shenzi: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Walker & Royce: 10 p.m., $15-$30. The Venue, 7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton.
Wasabi: 5 p.m., Free. No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 50 NW 24th St. Rooftop, Miami.
Friday, Nov. 30
Ada Kaleh: With Nova Duet and Dakap, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Armen Miran: With Davi and Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
The Ashley Pezzotti Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.
Baikal: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Borgore: 10 p.m., $30-$40. 1633 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, Miami.
Derez De'Shon: 10 p.m., $20-$75. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Dillon Francis: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Dirty South: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Eons, Phaxas, and Dream Shore: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
The Fortune Tellers: With Lone Wolf, 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Ikon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jonas Rathsman: 11 p.m., $15-$20. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Lirico En La Casa: 9 p.m., $20-$30. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Loaded Guns: 7 p.m., $10. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Marta Sanchez: 9 p.m., $49-$228. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.
Mike Gerber: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.
moe.: 8 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Mojo Scoundrels: 8 p.m., Free. Pub 52, 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami, 786-500-0205, pub52.com.
Nikki Kidd Band: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Pitch Black: With Chxpo, Christ Dillinger, Yung Garzi, and others, 9 p.m., $20-$45. MC Studios, 518 W. Flagler St., Miami.
Rødhåd: 11 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Strange Bass: With Brother Marquis and Otto Von Schirach, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Thelma Houston: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.
Wendy Pederson: 7 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Willie Colon: 8 p.m., $58-$158. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Justin Martin & Christian Martin: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Landivar: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Like Moths to Flames: 6 p.m., $16. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Matroda: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Max Schwartz: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Miami Outchea: With DJ EFN and BeatsNDaHood, 3 p.m., $200. Asylum Studios, 6073 Northwest 167th St. #Suite C8, Hialeah.
Perpetual Groove: 8 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Powel: With Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Rac: With Santiago Caballero and Pirate Stereo, 10 p.m., Free. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Sohn Jamal: 9 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Willy Chirino: 8 p.m., $64-$254. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Yung Pinch: 7 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Zosimos Showcase: With feph, Mr. Tron, and Rafa, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Classically Cuban Concert: With the Alonso Brothers, 5 p.m., $25. Deuxieme Maison 150, 10910 SW 17th ST, Miami, 305-348-2895.
Croatia Squad: 2 p.m., $10. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222.
Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
