The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The long holiday weekend is over, but it's as good a time as any to party in Miami. Cedric Gervais is set to play LIV Saturday night, and Dillon Francis is headed for Story this Friday. The underground hip-hop vets of Atmosphere will perform at Revolution Live Thursday night, and local synthpop duo Eons, along with Phaxas and Dream Shore, will play Gramps to kick off the weekend.

Here's your music calendar for November 26 through December 2. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



EXPAND Ashley Pezzotti Courtesy of the artist