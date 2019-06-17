The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The best shows to line up for this week.

A good chunk of the live music happening this week will take place at Wynwood Marketplace during the inaugural Wynwood Pride Festival. Performers include headlining Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar, reggaeton royalty Ivy Queen, and pop singer Poppy. A co-headlining tour by Reel Big Fish and & Bowling for Soup will be worth the drive to Fort Lauderdale, and for those who don't mind making the trek, O.A.R. will play the Mizner Park Ampithheater.

Here's your music calendar for June 17 through 23. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 17

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Hayden Maple: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, June 18

ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Hippo Campus: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Nina Las Vegas: 10 p.m., $15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

O.A.R.: With American Authors, 7 p.m., $39.50. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Ronsocold: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideout Miami, 3625 NW 25th Ave., Miami.

Sleep: 8 p.m., $30 — $35. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Wednesday, June 19

Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Blac Youngsta: 7 p.m., $40-$50. Exchange Miami, 1532 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-763-8264, exchangemia.com.

Brendan and the Bandits: 9 p.m., Free. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

La Beriso: 8 p.m., $35-$55. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Reel Big Fish & Bowling For Soup: With Nerf Herder, 6 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sherrine Mostin: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Spanglish Theory, Cleaveland Jones, and Whiskey Girl, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, June 20

Alabina: 7 p.m., $100-$150. Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Dorian Electra: WIth Occupy the Disco and Juanita Labange., 8 p.m., Free. Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, freehandhotels.com/miami.

Excel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Gente de Zona: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Nav: With Killy, 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Seizure Machine: With Smurphio, Ahiyushi, and Pewpts., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Steel Pulse: 6:30 p.m., $25. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Tim Jago Group: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Vlada & Max Vaahs: 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Friday, June 21

Adam Scone: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Alex Sensation: With Jammin' Johnny., 4 p.m., $20. Martini Bar Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral, 786-646-9950, mbdoral.com.

Be Happy Aqui: With Demenz, Leand, and Miguelle., 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Chantel Jeffries: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Dama Vicke, Emily Sheila, Juke, and Electric Supply Company: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Doc Martin: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Fame On Fire: 6:30 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Fête de la Musique: 6:30 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

The Glass: Soda Stereo Tribute., 9 p.m., $20. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Hook n Sling: 10 p.m., $20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Jason Joshua & the Beholders: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Kill Frenzy: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Modern Machines: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Newman: With Surreal Flight, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

San Holo: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Seth Troxler and Danny Daze: 10 p.m., $25. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Summer Solstice Show: With Action Agent, Rosey Dream, Obsidian, Johnny Two Chords, and others., $5-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Sundown Fest: With Zaniyah, AstertheGemini, Slwjmz, and others, 6 p.m., $5-$20. The Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017.

Wide Awake and Ordinary Boys: 8:30 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Wisin y Yandel: 8 p.m., $49-$450. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Wynwood Pride 2019: With Pabllo Vittar, Ivy Queen, Poppy, and others, 4 p.m., $25-$75. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Saturday, June 22

The Appleseed Cast: With Tennis System and Woolbright, 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Brohug: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Bryan Estefani: 10 p.m., $5-$10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Chase Atlantic: 7:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Christian Löffler: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Chucho Valdés: 7 p.m., Free. ArtsPark, 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood.

David Hohme: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Differ: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

El Gran Festival de Musica Cubana: With Juan De Marcos, Eliades Ochoa y Cuarteto Patria, Barbarito Torres, Jesus '"Aguaje" Ramos, and others, 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$247. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Freestyle Revolution: With TKA/K7, Debbie Deb, Shannon, Rob Base, and others, 8 p.m., $59-$99. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Jon Bellio: 7 p.m., $34.75-$54.75. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Jose Conde: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

L'Bonche: With El B., 10 p.m., $22. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-285-5880, cubaocho.com.

Luis Miguel: 8:30 p.m., $55.70-$495.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Mainly Mozart Fest: With Francisco Rennó, 4 p.m., Free-$25. University of Miami Richter Library, 1300 Memorial Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-3233, library.miami.edu/richter.

Marc E. Bassy: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Markus Schulz: With Edgar V and Grube & Hovsepian, 10 p.m., $20-$40. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Marquise Fair: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Midnight Spell: With Shot, Nekromaniak, and Body Blow., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Mr. Nice Guy X Dark Shades Rooftop Jam: With Jesse Perez, Sex Shells, Middath, and others, 11 p.m., $10. W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.

Oigo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Sade Experience: With Julia Foster, 8 p.m., $28.04. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Shiba San: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Slow Burn: 5 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Strangelove: 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami, 305-222-4600, miccosukee.com.

Tito Puente Jr.: 6:30 p.m., Free. Normandy Fountain, 1096 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach.

Vic Ortega: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Wynwood Pride 2019: With Pabllo Vittar, Ivy Queen, Poppy, and others, 12 p.m., $25-$75. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.

Sunday, June 23

Canon: With Deraj, Roy Tosh, and KoA Jerome, 6 p.m., $15. The Brook, 3918 NW 167th St., Miami, thebrookmiami.org.

Citizen Cope: 6 p.m., $31. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Eazy Pool Party: With Spinser Tracy., 3 p.m., Free. Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker.

Fiddlehead: With Abuse of Power and Politics of Jam., 8 p.m., $15. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Fifth-Annual Caribbean Festival: With Shenseea, Alison Hinds, and Kevin Little, 1 p.m., TBA. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

Jellybean Benitez: 2 p.m., $10. No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-395-5811, no3social.com.

Luis Miguel: 8:30 p.m., $55.95-$496. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Relic: With Dennis Ferrer, Fiin, and others, 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Undr the Radr: With Tracy Young, 3 p.m., Free. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Wynwood Pride 2019: With Pabllo Vittar, Ivy Queen, Poppy, and others, 12 p.m., $25-$75. Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com.