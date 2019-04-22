The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Many of the world's biggest acts play in Miami throughout the year, but this is a good week to check in with the local music experiences you've been neglecting. The Wynwood Yard closes in just two weeks, so it's about time you make it out to a World Music Tuesday or Jazz at the Yard event. After the jazz show Wednesday, check out Churchill's All Folk'd Up tribute to Bruce Springsteen or the Cry Baby ladies'-night concert at the Anderson.

This Saturday, head to the Seminole Theater in Homestead for a show by Cuban poet Danay Suarez, and on Sunday, experience the always-innovative Imogen Heap at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Here's your music calendar for April 22 through 28. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 22

The Church: 7 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

ESP: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kelly Green Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, April 23

Frankie P: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

LANY Photo by Emman Montalvan

LANY: With Fletcher, 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sparky Quano & Off Orbit: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

World Music Tuesdays: With Meghan Fitton, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wednesday, April 24

Exodus Passover: With Iron Lyon, Leo T, and others, 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Felipe Fontenelle: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jazz at the Yard: With Chad Bernstein, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Oscar L: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, April 25

Affect: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

All Folk'd Up Tribute to Bruce Springsteen: With Taylor Davis, Ben Moats, An American in Miami, Chris Mullins, and Jess Cantley, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Dama Vicke Photo by Jacqueline Soir

Cry Baby: With Dama Vicke, Ex Isles, and Matchstick Johnny, 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Darrell Arnold and Sarah Jacob Trio: With Henk Milne, 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Halogenix: With the Galactic Effect and Lamebot, 9 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Jazz at the Yard: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

La Clave y El Son: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Noriel: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Peter Makto: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tape Studies, Ghost Days, Pavlov's Bell, and Ghostflower: 9 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Whitesnake: 8 p.m., $35-$65. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Zë: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, April 26

Annex 229: With Adar Geva, Amy Jor, Badluck, Camilo, Jonny From Space, and others., 10 p.m., $10. Little Späti, 229 NE 65th St., Miami, littlespati.com.

Archila: With Tons, 9 p.m., $10. The Grove Spot, 3324 Virginia St., Coconut Grove, 305-774-6696, thegrovespot.com.

The Bolero Ball: With Dude Skywalker, 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

CeeLo Green: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Cortadito: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Geju and Doyeq: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Headbanger's Bowl: With 1000 Pounds of Thrust, Revolution, Eunioa, Death of a Deity, Evilesk, and others, 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Hidden Spheres: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jazz in the House: With Fanni Sarkozy, 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.

John O'Callaghan: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

LeNard Rutledge: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Pedro Luis Ferrer: 9:30 p.m., $30. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.

Slug Wife Takeover: With Kursa, Seppa, and Broken Note, 9 p.m., $30. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Steve Aoki Courtesy of Dim Mak

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Studio 54's 42nd Anniversary: With Arthur Baker, Benton, Jellybean Benitez, and Richard Vasquez, 11 p.m., $0-$20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Unlimited Devotion: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Xaman: With Lemurian, Apache, and Luzyamo., 9 p.m., $20-$40. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Xeno & Oaklander: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Zarabanda: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Saturday, April 27

Acid Mothers Temple: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Cedric Gervais Photo by Camilo Rios White

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Cocodrills: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Cosmic Collective: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Cultura Profética: With Los Cafres and Rawayana, 7 p.m., $50-$90. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

Danay Suarez: With David Feder, 8 p.m., $25. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

Descemer Bueno: 9 p.m., $40-$60. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Dixon: 11 p.m., $10-$50. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

DJ Khaled: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

El Taiger: 9 p.m., $40. Riviera Live, 3138 Coral Way, Miami, 786-703-3729, rivieralivemiami.com.

Johnytiger, Laflare, and Pastel: With DJ Brian, KiddDMN, Kydone Kay, and others, 7 p.m., Free. Back of the Road Sports Grill, 15420 SW 136th St., Miami, 305-255-5222.

Juke: 10 a.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lil Durk: 7 p.m., $40. Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-209-4214.

Lost Desert: 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

EXPAND Method Man and Redman Photo by Alex Markow

Method Man and Redman: 10 p.m., $40-$60. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Musiana: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-989-8601, thecitadelmiami.com.

Project Pablo: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ricardo Farhat: 10 p.m., $5-$10. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysftl.com.

Russ Spiegel Group: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Safe Sound System: With Anshaw Black, Terence Tabeau, Diego Andres, and Artime, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sünde Goes Deep: With Darelectric and Beki Powell., 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tito Puente Jr.: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Tony From the Bronx: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Turkuaz Dani Brandwein

Turkuaz: 7 p.m., $22. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Valee: With Ty Money, Yung Simmie, Yung Garzi, Chewy Newton, and others, 8 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Sunday, April 28

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Diane Ward Band of Virgos: 7 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Imogen Heap: 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

NCT 127: 8 p.m., $139-$189. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.

Nicole Henry: 4 p.m., Free. Collins Park, 2200 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7730.

Palou: 1 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-357-3934, c-istudios.com/studios/next-door.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m., $29.50-$64.50. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

The Three B's: With the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 6 p.m., $35-$150. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.