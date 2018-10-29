 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
The Best Concerts in Miami This Week
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Celia Almeida | October 29, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

At first, you were probably bummed that Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year. But then you realized that really means a whole week of Halloween events. Get started early with Gramps' Terrestrial Funk Monster Mash, featuring sets by Poorgrrrl, Donzii, Brother Dan, and others. On the big day, get in costume and head to Wynwood Graveyard, presenting Scram Jones, Shenzi, Beta Rebels, and others, or head to the Ground for a concert by Yelle.

Here's your music calendar for October 29 through November 4. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, October 29

Kiss Country 99.9 Stars & Guitars: With Chris Young, Lee Brice, Granger Smith, and others, 7:30 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Michael Campagna: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

PrettyMuch: With Gunnar Gehl., 6:30 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tyranny Enthroned: With Nekroí Theoí, Masticator, and MRSA, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tuesday, October 30

Alex Weitz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Kulick Brothers: 6 p.m., $39. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson
Courtesy of the artist

Marilyn Manson: 8 p.m., $35-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Terrestrial Funk Monster Mash: With Poorgrrrl, Donzii, Dracula, and others., 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

World Music Tuesdays: With Cortadito, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Wednesday, October 31

Binh: With Mario Liberti., 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Churchill's Halloween Classic: With Black Mayonnaise, Las Nubes, Mascara, Lilith, and Magnetic Fields 2, 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Combsy: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

El Wason BB: 9 p.m., $15. Studio 60, 2300 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-260-0025.

Hugo Bianco: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Laidback Luke: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lil Wayne: 11:30 p.m., $100-$150. Mokai, 235 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-673-1409, mokaimiami.com.

Never Sleep Again: With Sex Sells, Malone, Markem, and others., 11 p.m., $15-$500. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.

Oscar G & Lazaro Casanova: With Hugo Bianco, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Paco-ween: With Paco Osuna., 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Sébastien Léger: 10 p.m., $20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Secret Garden Halloween Experience: With Terrance Tebeau, Puma, Brad Strickland, Freak the Disco, and Ohashi., 8 p.m., $10. Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami, 305-759-9954, toejambacklot.com.

Seven Shadows: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Tribe of Denial: Espiritus: With Roger Sanchez, Carlo Lio, and Cocodrills., 9 p.m., $20. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701, hydebeach.com.

Words & Wine Halloween: With Tamboka, 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Wynwood Graveyard: With Scram Jones, Shenzi, and Beta Rebels., 5 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Yelle
Yelle
Photo by Aleksandra Kingo

Yelle: 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Thursday, November 1

Afin-K2: 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Day of the Dead Fest: With Moonlight Sunrise, Frankie Midnight, and TX2, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Dia de los Muertos: With Mario Rosenthal, Omar Azhari, and Pezlo MD, 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

That Kid Chris: With Archila and Differ, 5 a.m., $10. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Vlada: With Simon Heyliger, 11 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Wynwood String Band: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Zedd: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Friday, November 2

Adam Scone Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Ballbusters on Parade: With Holly Hunt, Haute Tension, Rat Bastard, and others., 9 p.m., $20-$35. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Dada Life: With Dave Sol, 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Goldcap: With Surreal Flight and Leyla, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Ja Rule: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Jane Fitz: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Jason Joshua and the Beholders: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jessie Reyez: 7 p.m., $20-$95. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Juke: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Marlow Rosado: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Michael Christmas: 7 p.m., $15-$50. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Nelly: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Nestor Torres: With the Frost School of Music Jazz Ensemble, 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

Norlan Diaz: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Real Cafe, 9600 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-226-4192.

Ordinary Boys: 11 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Pale Waves: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Safe: With Jane Fitz, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Seven Kingdoms: 7 p.m., $12-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Simon Grossmann: 9 p.m., $25. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Tony Guerra, Bryan Sanchez, and Markem: 11 p.m., $10. Clandestino, 434 NW 25th St., Miami.

Yorgis Goiricelaya's Elegance Quintet: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Spam AllstarsEXPAND
Spam Allstars
Photo by Steve Welsh

Saturday, November 3

11th Annual Everglades Awareness Concert: With Iko-Iko, Spam Allstars, Above the Skyline, and others, 4 p.m., $15/$20. The Gleason Room — Backstage at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Awesome Tapes From Africa: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan: 8 p.m., $42.45-$283.02. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Ballbusters on Parade: With Holly Hunt, Haute Tension, Rat Bastard, and others., 9 p.m., $20-$35. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Blac Rabbit: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Brian Cid: With Alan Epps, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Conjunto Progreso: With Danis LaClave, 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Crazy Fingers: 11:45 p.m., $9. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Dark Star Orchestra: With Galactic and Bobby Lee Rodgers, 3 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Emanuel Ax Plays Beethoven: With the New World Symphony, 8 p.m., $45-$150. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Gaiser: 11 p.m., $10. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.

Gawvi: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Nicky Jam at the American Airlines Arena.
Nicky Jam at the American Airlines Arena.
George Martinez

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: With Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Steve Aoki, and others, 8 p.m., $20-$179. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Johnny Dread: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Juke: 10 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

La Bohème: 7 p.m., $25-$229. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Lisa Bello and Mike MRF Flanagan: 8 p.m., $15. 27 Restaurant & Bar, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, thefreehand.com.

Melina Almodovar: 5 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Miss the Ground: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

MK, Camelphat, and Will Clarke: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Molly: 10 p.m., $10. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Robbie Rivera: 9 p.m., $20. Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina, 2301 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-678-3917, pier66hotelmarina.com.

Rosana: 8 p.m., $40-$75. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Terrestrial Funk: With House of Pris, 10 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Tom Alexander's Earth Tones Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Wyclef Jean: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Sunday, November 4

The 40th Season Opening Concert: 8 p.m., $15. Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.

Allen Stone: With Nick Waterhouse., 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy: With Arnie Roth and Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, 7 p.m., $40-$150. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Kurt Travis: 6 p.m., $15. 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Nancy Toro: 6 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.

Pineapple Sundays: With The Goodnites, Lemon City Trio, Fusik, SunGhosts, and DJ Le Spam, 11:30 a.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Reggae Sundays: With Jahfe, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Salsero Sunday: With Jorge Charun, 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Twenty One Pilots: 7 p.m., $35.25-$75.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: