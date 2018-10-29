The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

At first, you were probably bummed that Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year. But then you realized that really means a whole week of Halloween events. Get started early with Gramps' Terrestrial Funk Monster Mash, featuring sets by Poorgrrrl, Donzii, Brother Dan, and others. On the big day, get in costume and head to Wynwood Graveyard, presenting Scram Jones, Shenzi, Beta Rebels, and others, or head to the Ground for a concert by Yelle.

Here's your music calendar for October 29 through November 4. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.