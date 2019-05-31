The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Ariana Grande. They say a lot can happen in a year, but when it comes Ariana Grande, that's an understatement. The Boca Raton-born pop star has had a roller-coaster career, but this past year has been especially eventful. We watched all her greatness and her low moments unfold. It began with the loss of her ex-boyfriend and concluded with a star-studded Coachella performance. Before Grande brings her Sweetener Tour home to Miami, we have a recap of the long-ponytailed queen's 2018-19. Check out "The Best and Worst Moments of Ariana Grande's Past Year." With Normani and Social House. 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $30.95 to $279.95 via ticketmaster.com.

Jaialai Record-Release Show. Jaialai's relentless drive to deliver quality music and live shows doesn't go unnoticed in Miami's music scene. Since teasing fans with a three-track EP in 2017, the band has achieved plenty, from playing the main stage at this year's III Points to touring to releasing singles and music videos. Now Jaialai is ready to drop its first full-length album, Say So, on the new indie label Public Works Records. The four members of the band, whose name spawned from a sesh of drinking Jai Alai IPAs, met at a party in 2016 where they bonded over beers and jammed together for the first time. That led to the creation of one of South Florida's most formidable psych-rock bands. Read the full article "Jaialai Is Set to Celebrate the Release of Its First Full-Length Album at 1306 Miami." With Donzii and Dénudés. 9 p.m. Friday, May 31, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Tickets cost $5 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

We Are the Punx 2. Who are the punks? An event at Churchill's Pub answers exactly that question. We Are the Punx 2, going down Saturday evening at the Little Haiti hot spot, is a massive punk-rock affair presenting bands such as Philly's the Virus, Boston's Moose Knuckle, Nashville's Wrekt!, and Riverside, California's D-Con. Some international bands will also perform, including Canada's Dirty Work and No Klasse, as well as Japan's Tom and Boot Boys. Check out more "Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 9 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $70 to $80.

Taylor Dayne. You know every lyric to "Tell It to My Heart," but what do you really know about the woman who sang that 1987 hit song still playing on radio stations worldwide? Taylor Dayne is a singer, songwriter, and actress whose last album was released in 2008, but she holds a special place on our list of favorite heartfelt almost-'90s singers. Other emotion-inducing songs that Dayne (born Leslie Wunderman) sang include "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love," and "I'll Always Love You." The Grammy-nominated songstress sang dance songs that really weren't meant for the club but still had your feet bouncing your body around the room. Enjoy her passionate and distinctive vocals at the Miramar Cultural Center Friday to kick off a romantic and fun weekend. 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; 954-602-4500; miramarculturalcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $60.

Astrid Hadad. Mexican performer Astrid Hadad knows how to put on one helluva show. Backed by a live band, the Mexico City native touches on politics, machismo, corruption, and hypocrisy in her homeland, all in the form of cabaret-esque bits. Her show at the Colony Theatre also incorporates music with rock, bolero, rumba, and ranchera elements woven throughout. She's a surrealist female icon and is totally worth your eyes and ears. Check out more "Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $30.