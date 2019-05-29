The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

We don't see too many black bears around these parts. But Blackbear is headed to Miami for a show, and he probably won't growl at you or eat your trash. This Blackbear was born in Daytona, is a producing extraordinaire, and has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, and Pharrell Williams. He has his own tunes too: His latest LP, Anonymous, dropped in April. 7 p.m. Thursday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $34.50 to $52.50.

If you don't like sitting through long, dragged-out pieces of theater, this one's for you. Summer Shorts is a festival of short plays and musicals, all of which last no longer than ten minutes each. You'll experience the spectrum of entertainment, including musicals, dramas, comedies, and other genres. In total, the show lasts about two hours, so soak it all in while you can. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and select dates and times through June 23 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35.



Beginning Tuesday, Michelle Bernstein and Julio Cabrera's Café La Trova in Little Havana is now open for lunch. Served Monday through Saturday, the menu includes a selection of empanadas, including sweet corn and chicken, as well as paella croquetas, Cuban sandwiches, and arroz con pollo. The restaurant's three-course express lunch, priced at $21, includes a first course of any single empanada, croqueta, salad, queso frito, or sewed garbanzos, followed by lechon con chicharrones, arroz con pollo, or a Cuban sandwich. Dessert includes a choice of flan or Bernstein's bread pudding. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at Café La Trova, 971 SW 8th St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com.

Friday

One of America's biggest superstars is coming home. Ariana Grande brings her Sweetener World Tour to Miami Friday, and it's going to be, well, pretty sweet. The tour bears the name of her 2018 album, but she already has a new album out in 2019, Thank U, Next. Grande is a Boca girl who's conquered the world, and it's awesome to see her returning to these parts. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets are sold out.

Fun fact: There is an underground Roman Catholic cathedral in Zipaquirá, Colombia, that's totally built within the tunnels of a salt mine. There's also a Colombian pop duo by the name of Salt Cathedral whose catchy goodness is taking the music world by storm. A prime example is their latest tune, "Go and Get It," featuring New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia and Mad Decent musician Jarina de Marco. Salt Cathedral's gig at 1306 marks the duo's first Miami appearance since wowing the House of Creatives' crowd in 2017. 9 p.m. Friday at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission costs $5 to $20.

Who are the punks? An event at Churchill's Pub answers exactly that question. We Are the Punx 2, going down Saturday evening at the Little Haiti hot spot, is a massive punk-rock affair presenting bands such as Philly's the Virus, Boston's Moose Knuckle, Nashville's Wrekt!, and Riverside, California's D-Con. Some international bands will also perform, including Canada's Dirty Work and No Klasse as well as Japan's Tom and Boot Boys. 9 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $70 to $80.

The Wharf Around the World: Food & Wine Festival kicks off Friday and runs all weekend. Expect plenty of international flair, drinks, and bites. In total, nine of the world's greatest culinary scenes will be on display with regional favorites. In the U.S.A. section, you can down some moonshine cocktails. In Mexico, sip a cilantro jalapeño margarita. Then enjoy some Grand Marnier in the French section. On the food front, La Santa Taquería, Spris Artisan Pizza, Lung Yai Thai Tapas, and others will keep your belly happy. Friday through Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

With plenty of restaurants already in Miami Beach and nearby North Bay Village, residents might not have expected the arrival of Silverlake Bistro. But Sandy Sanchez and Benoit Rablat, the couple behind La Fresa Francesa Petit Café in Hialeah, believed the Normandy Isles neighborhood lacked a bistro. So they opened Silverlake last September, a charming restaurant inspired by California's culinary philosophies, with cooking influenced by international cuisines like Rablat's native France. The restaurant features about 1,000 square feet of dining area that exudes a chill California '70s vibe. The menu features starters like ricotta honey citrus salad with watercress, grapefruits, oranges, hazelnuts, and pistachios ($10); lamb loin tartare with olive and artichoke tapenade, served with a baguette ($15); and duck fat seared gnocchi mac and cheese with smoked Gouda cheese sauce, pork belly, and bread crumbs ($14). 1211 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-803-8113. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday

Chris Daughtry didn't win the fifth season of American Idol, but he and his band have since won America's hearts. In addition to performing classics such as "It's Not Over," "Feels Like Tonight," and "What About Now," Daughtry will likely also play songs from the band's fifth studio album, last year's Cage to Rattle. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $50.

Let's get prideful, Miami. To honor National Pride Month and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the Arsht Center is throwing a shindig full of love and dancing called Communitea Dance. RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela and Ultimate Miami Drag Queen 2019 Karla Croqueta will host the affair. DJ Hottpants, Phaxas, and the State Of will provide jams, and Sasha Lords, Morphine Love, and Petty Boop will deliver drag performances. 5 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

Your childhood dreams are coming true. The Mushroom Rally is taking over K1 Speed for a bunch of kart racing that resembles the videogame Mario Kart. These rallies have been taking place throughout the country, with the top folks in the nation winning a trip to Vegas to compete in a final showdown. Will you win Miami's race? That's up to you — just don't slip on any bananas along the way. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at K1 Speed, 8600 NW South River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via eventbrite.com.

Mexican performer Astrid Hadad knows how to put on one helluva show. Backed by a live band, the Mexico City native touches on politics, machismo, corruption, and hypocrisy in her homeland, all in the form of Cabaret-esque bits. Her show at the Colony Theatre also incorporates music, with rock, bolero, rumba, and ranchera elements woven throughout. She's a surrealist female icon and is totally worth your eyes and ears. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $30.

It's been 50 years since the first Woodstock. Trippy, man. Though the fest no longer exists, it's time to pay tribute. This Saturday, Coconut Grove's Peacock Park will morph into a '60s utopia for A Tribute to Woodstock, with a folksy set by Shira Lea, retro art activations, food, beverages, and vendors. The event is put on by Prism Creative Group, and to say there will be good vibes is an understatement. 5 p.m. Saturday at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Sunday

Roll out the red carpet, because a badass author is coming our way. Kim Hoover, a lawyer-turned-realtor-turned-writer is bringing her new book, Girl Squad, to Books & Books Sunday evening. The book tracks gal pals Cal and Rachel as they try to find Cal's missing mom, and an attraction between them blossoms along their journey. Your $25 donation includes a copy of the book. 6 p.m. Sunday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Donations of $25 accepted via eventbrite.com.

Monday

Rise & SoulShine recently announced its sister event, SoulSet, which will happen on the fourth-floor terrace of Brickell City Centre. Yoga will be taught by SoulShine creators Jessie Potter and Julianne Aerhee, and there will be an opportunity for cocktails after the class. All proceeds will go to nonprofits that Rise & Soulshine supports, which include Debris Free Ocean, La Luchi Foundation, and Restore Dignity. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Fourth Floor, C Block, Miami. Donations are accepted via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday

LeJuan James is hitting Books & Books to talk about his new book, Definitely Hispanic. James has made a name for himself with his hilarious viral videos, touching on the funny aspects of cultures, languages, and identities. His book covers much of the same, all while celebrating the things that unite us all. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is back in action, and this Wednesday, its foe will be Jamaica. Sure, you can be a couch potato and watch the game at home (lame). Or you can head to American Social in Brickell and party like a rock star. For every U.S. goal, you'll get a free shot. Other specials include $15 Bud/Bud Light buckets, $3 tequila shots, and $5 Jameson shots. 7 p.m. Wednesday at American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; americansocialbar.com. Admission is free.

Owner/chef Cesar Zapata’s pho is back at Phuc Yea. For $10 to $16, indulge in a range of pho options, from the Pho Bo, with beef noodle broth, rice noodles, brisket, and beef meatballs; to the Pho Ga, with chicken broth, rice noodles, chicken, and lemongrass chili oil; and the Pho Chay, with mushroom broth, assorted vegetables, and lemongrass chili oil. All phos are garnished with bean sprouts and jalapeño for an added kick. 6 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com