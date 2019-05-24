The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Joe Jackson. Forty years after the release of Joe Jackson's massive hit that you can still hear on the radio today — "Is She Really Going Out with Him?" — he has continued to record and tour. This week, the Grammy-winning songwriter and musician will bring his Four Decade Tour to the Olympia Theater. Last year, while on tour for his 19th studio album, he went from the stage at the Eqyptian Theater in Boise, Idaho, to the recording studio at Tonic Room the following day, where he created another album, Fool, putting all others to shame with his prolific endeavors. The tour and album are a celebration, he says, of his long career and a great alternative to musing on the sad side of the passing of time. Grab a date that'll have everyone asking why they're going out with you and head over for some classic hits from the Second British Invasion. 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-372-0925; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $34.50 to $89.50.

Miami J'ouvert Block Party. Paint the town red, pink, blue, and green this Memorial Day weekend at Miami Jouvert, the Magic City's festival of paint. The block party at Mana Wynwood will offer music by Selecta AJ, Dr. Esan, Platinum Kids, DJ Thunder, DJ Big Ralph, and DJ Oso City. Free drinks will flow all night long at the colorful fete. To all revelers descending upon Miami Beach in search of a good time, we recommend taking a break for one night and try raging on the mainland. Rolling into work Tuesday with paint remnants in your hair is a good sign of a successful holiday weekend. For more fun, check out "The Ten Best Memorial Day Weekend 2019 Parties." 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $75 plus fees via eventbrite.com. All ages.

Four Tet and Ben UFO. The British know how to rock out. Case in point: Britain's Four Tet and Ben UFO. The artists are coming together for a show at Club Space this Saturday night. Four Tet, known for his stint with the band Fridge, has since mixed tracks by the likes of Radiohead, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Sia, and Black Sabbath. With roots in the dubstep realm, Ben UFO has since branched into house, garage, and other styles, further solidifying himself as a global force. Find more events in "The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20.

Monolink. Getting mono the kissing disease is not fun. Monolink, on the other hand, is something you'll want to catch. With a style that often transcends genres, Monolink is the quintessential singer/songwriter/producer extraordinaire. From thumping bass to guitar riffs to hypnotic synths, Monolink always strikes that happy, jammin' medium. For a preshow playlist, don't neglect the morsels from his latest LP, Amniotic, which dropped last year. And don't forget to check out other "Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 11 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Best of the Best Concert. Founded by Buju Banton's manager Joseph "Joey Budafuco" Louis and New York City’s Hot 97 DJ Jabba, Best of the Best will take place Memorial Day at its original home in Bayfront Park after moving inside last year due to bad weather. The organizers expect an enthusiastic crowd to flock to the city for this massive event. Local and international reggae fans will be amped to hear music from an extended lineup that includes Shabba Ranks, the "Don Dada" Super Cat, Alkaline, Jahmiel, Stylo G, Bushman, Vanessa Bling, and many others. Because, as Jabba says on the fest's website: "We got to keep reggae music alive." Read the full interview with Best of the Best cofounder Joey Budafuco here. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $399 via bestofthebestconcert.com. Children under 12 get in free with an adult.