The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

88Glam. This rising hip-hop duo out of Toronto comprises two rappers and longtime friends. 88 Camino and Derek Wise were pursuing solo careers before joining forces under the Weeknd's Canadian record label, XO. They broke out with the Nav-featured 2017 single "Bali" and have continued generating a buzz via a mix of trap beats, Auto-Tuned vocals, and surreal music videos. The duo is on its first headlining tour of the United States, in support of its debut studio album, 88Glam 2. At this point, Camino and Wise are still gaining confidence in performing together through repetition on the road. Read more about them in "Canadian Hip-Hop Duo 88Glam Cultivates Alien Sound and Aesthetic." 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $20.

Otto von Schirach and the Bermuda Triangle Family. If you have yet to experience the wonder that is an Otto von Schirach and the Bermuda Triangle Family show, what are you waiting for? The Miami-bass/Cuban-funk outfit always puts on an interesting and entertaining spectacle. Plus, Otto bills himself as "half Cuban Native Indian, half German Anunnaki wolf that was born in the third point of the Bermuda Triangle." If you don't find that intriguing, you might be dead. 10 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

Omnidisc at the Ground. Danny Daze makes no secret of his obsessive tendencies. It’s a force that’s driven the Miami-born DJ and producer to approach his finely tuned electro and techno productions with the same craft and care that compelled him to master the art of mixing. Daze’s inclination for taking things a step or two beyond what's expected will be on full display this Friday when he and his record label, Omnidisc, take over the Ground at Club Space. Where most would be content with having their label presented at one of the largest clubs in the United States, Daze has his eyes on a grander design — namely, shining a light on the little-seen relationship between two of the nation's most fertile electronic music cities. Read the full interview, "Danny Daze and Omnidisc Bring Their Brand of Techno to the Ground and Miami at Large." With Anshaw Black, Danny Daze, Ectomorph, Greg Beato, and Ultradyne. 11 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Nicky Jam. Let's jam, everyone — Nicky Jam, that is. The Boston-bred reggaetonero is absolutely everywhere lately, and this Saturday he'll perform in the Magic City. Among his recent big-time happenings, Jam was featured on the 2018 FIFA World Cup official song, "Live It Up"; dropped a U.S. Latin chart-topping album, Phoenix, in 2017; and starred in his own biographical TV series, El Ganador, last year. "El ganador" means "the winner" — and, yeah, he totally is. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $51 to $131 via ticketmaster.com.

Kansas. There are certain songs that stop you in your tracks. You suddenly notice you're singing passionately to no one, just really feeling the tune on the radio. Chances are good you've experienced this while listening to Kansas' "Carry On Wayward Son" or "Dust in the Wind" — two jams that catch you off-guard and get into your DNA. The craziest part about this formerly superfamous band that produced numerous multiplatinum albums and has sold out stadiums worldwide since the '70s? The members are actually from Kansas. Wild, right? These Midwesterners will bring their classic rock to Seminole Casino Coconut Creek this weekend and are unironically not to be missed. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets cost $45 to $75.