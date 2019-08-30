The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Beck and Cage the Elephant: With Spoon and Sunflower Bean. Beck is giving fans what they want on the Night Running Tour: a full career retrospective. Co-headlining with a dream indie-rock lineup, he's delivering the dance songs, the sad songs, and every left-field track in between. It's a rare opportunity to appreciate an artist who, as one of music's most clever lyricists and sonic chameleons, should be listed among the greats of rock history. 6 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $999.

Nick County & the Rainbow Smoke: With Daniel Milewski and Baby Bear Lo-Fi. When Nick Mencia, AKA Nick County, moved to Miami, he didn't find a cultural scene interested in country music. He was taking a break from strumming his guitar at the time, so it didn't bother him much. But by the time he did start crafting country songs again, Miami seemed ready and waiting with an eager ear. Along with his band the Rainbow Smoke, Mencia will celebrate the release of his newest album, Cocorico Simpatico Corazón, at Shirley's at Gramps Friday night. He'll perform alongside collaborators Daniel Milewski and Baby Bear Lo-Fi. Even if country isn't your bag, you'll still be lulled by the smooth tunes and drawn in by the sincere lyrics. Cowboy hats are acceptable, but leave your lassos at home. 9 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com. Admission is free.

Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! Live. With Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Sebastián Yatra, Sech, and Rosalía. In recent years, American Airlines Arena has become home to marathon Latin music concerts where fans can catch multiple acts in one night for the price of one ticket. From iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina to Uforia's Mix Live and Spotify's forthcoming ¡Viva Latino! Live, these concerts are often headlined by Latin music's biggest superstars, with support from the genre's rising talent. ¡Viva Latino!, set to take over the Triple A this Friday, August 30, will present headlining sets by Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam, with support by Panamanian singer Sech and South Florida's Sebastián Yatra. But the show's most memorable moment is sure to be Rosalía's performance, the Spanish singer's Miami arena debut. 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; vivalatinolive.com. Tickets cost $49 to $169 via ticketmaster.com.

The Rolling Stones are still coming to Miami — albeit a day early. Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rolling Stones. Haven't caught the Rolling Stones live? Been waiting with bated breath to get tickets since the No Filter tour was delayed due to Mick Jagger's heart surgery? Well, as they say, "you can't always get what you want." The last stop on the Stones' tour at Hard Rock Stadium is totally sold out. If you snagged a ticket, then you're in luck. You'll be spending the night together with one of the biggest bands of all time. The rocking Brits have been getting down on stage for 55 years and hopefully, they'll be delivering that incredible energy and the classic clucking chicken dance to the world for many more years to come. Pro tip: check out third-party sellers for last-minute tickets, as the Stones pushed their concert up from Saturday to Friday night due to the looming threat of Hurricane Dorian. Fans who won't be able to make it Friday night may put their tickets up for sale at the last minute. 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com. Sold out.

Claptone. With Joris Voorn. The golden-masked DJ Claptone will embark on an odyssey of house music this weekend by playing a four-hour set during a marathon 17-hour party at Club Space that also includes Dutch DJ Joris Voorn. The Berlin-based producer and DJ is generally unaccustomed to such long gigs — he usually plays for about two hours — but he does have some experience with endurance-testing sessions behind the decks. Last year, he played for seven hours during the Masquerade, his residency in Ibiza. "You just make more of a plan than usual," Claptone says of pushing through multi-hour sets. "You don't give away certain songs too early, and you really just take the people on a journey — make it interesting over the course of a few hours." 11 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St.; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $50 via eventbrite.com.