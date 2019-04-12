The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Reflect. When Amelia Leon, a student at Florida International University, learned about the on-campus group Queering Sexual Assault Prevention (QSAP), she knew she wanted to support its work. QSAP holds workshops on sexual assault prevention and provides resources to survivors. Leon decided to create a fun event to raise money to support the project. “I wanted to make it a celebration of queerness, of differences, of minorities and underrepresented groups, to come and feel empowered,” she says. It's called Reflect, and it will present visual art, comedy, spoken word, erotic performance art, and bands such as Palomino Blond, Boston Marriage, and Birthday Wish. Leon will also perform with her own band, GrayWise. Read more about QSAP. 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Space Mountain Miami, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

EyeHateGod. Even if you're not familiar with EyeHateGod, you can probably guess at least one thing about the band: It doesn't play a lot of churches. The New Orleans-bred sludge-rock group has been rockin' since 1988. The band has persevered through run-ins with the law and member deaths, but in its current four-piece state, it is a force to be reckoned with. In addition to listening to the group's classic 1990 album, In the Name of Suffering, be sure to jam out to some of the newer stuff too, including 2004's self-titled LP, to get pumped for this one. Read more of "The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via ticketfly.com.



Record Store Day. The vinyl holiday known as Record Store Day, or RSD, is upon us. Collectors will line up early to nab exclusive releases and flip through stacks upon stacks of records for that rare find this Saturday, which marks the 12th edition of the annual independent record store extravaganza. There's much to celebrate this year, with vinyl revenue in 2018 the highest it's been since 1988. But independent record stores still need your support, so head to these participating South Florida shops and enjoy the sales and festivities surrounding vinyl Christmas. Check out New Times' guide to Record Store Day 2019 events in South Florida. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Vicente García. An award-winning musician and songwriter from the Dominican Republic, Vicente García sometimes comes off as a cross between Jack Johnson and José González. García's breezy and euphoric bachata songs seem as effortless as a lazy afternoon in a hammock. However, when selecting the rhythms and melodies for any given song, such as “Bachata en Kingston” — the reggae-tinged hit single from his breakthrough LP, A La Mar — García is technical and thoughtful, deliberately devising a plan of attack. If his three Latin Grammys in 2017 are any indicator, his methods have been wildly successful so far. García, who performed at 1306 in March of last year, is set to return to Miami this Saturday on his Candela Tour, named for his latest single. The 36-year-old will debut “Candela” the day before his South Florida show, and fans are in for a high-energy treat. Read the full interview with Vicente García. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722. Tickets cost $59 to $149 via arshtcenter.org.

Tortuga Music Festival. Entering its seventh year on the white sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, Tortuga Music Festival remains a unique and mostly positive option on South Florida's steadily growing list of music fests. Known primarily for its bill of country music all-stars and earnest ocean conservation efforts, Tortuga has thrown a few choice wildcards into its lineups year after year. Consider 2018, when Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, and country pioneer Dwight Yoakam headlined alongside Snoop Dogg, Shaggy, and Cheap Trick. While Tortuga consistently strives to diversify its genres, gender has been a different story. Last year's inequity was so glaring (the lineup included only two women out of nearly 30 acts), New Times was prompted to publish a think piece about the subject. For 2019, Tortuga offers one of its biggest lineups ever, and of the 46 performers scheduled to play the three-day event, 21 of them are solo women artists or female-fronted bands. Here are New Times' picks for the five best acts at Tortuga 2019. Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14, in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 888-512-7469. Tickets cost $135 to $1,799 via tortugamusicfestival.com.