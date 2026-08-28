Former Miami Beach celebrity hotspot closes after 11 years

It looks like Miami’s years-long sugar high is officially over. Sugar Factory American Brasserie has closed its last local restaurant at 507 Española Way in Miami Beach. The company gave no farewell announcement. The smoking goblets, sparklers, rainbow sliders, and celebrities shilling crystal-covered lollipops disappeared without one last hurrah.

Kylie Jenner and the first sugar rush Sugar Factory’s Miami era began in June 2015, when the Las Vegas-born candy shop and brasserie opened inside Hotel Victor on Ocean Drive. Kylie Jenner, then just 17, hosted the opening, walked the red carpet, took selfies with fans, and posed with her custom Couture Pop — a jeweled lollipop that came with a crystal-studded case, naturally. The restaurant filled 200 seats, had two patios, candy-themed cocktails, and dishes like a “King Kong Sundae” made with 24 scoops of ice cream.

The “King Kong Sundae” made with 24 scoops of ice cream at Sugar Factory Provided by Sugar Factory – Miami Beach

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In April 2016, Sugar Factory opened a second Miami Beach restaurant at 647 Lincoln Road. By the end of that year, Miami Beach’s Sugar Factory ranked No. 15 among the country’s most Instagrammed restaurants, the only Florida restaurant on the list. Naturally, the celebrity appearances kept coming. Mariah Carey held a 2017 concert afterparty there with her children, Bryan Tanaka, Jonathan Cheban, and a collection of Bravo stars. Months later, Scott Disick hosted an Art Week party.

A series of openings and closings since 2015 Provided by Sugar Factory – Miami Beach

Sugar Factory restaurants have closed across the U.S. Provided by Sugar Factory – Miami Beach