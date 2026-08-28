Restaurants

Former Miami Beach celebrity hotspot closes after 11 years

A former South Beach celebrity hotspot has closed its last Miami location after 11 years, marking the end of an overly sweet era.
By Olee Fowler

Provided by Sugar Factory – Miami Beach
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It looks like Miami’s years-long sugar high is officially over. Sugar Factory American Brasserie has closed its last local restaurant at 507 Española Way in Miami Beach.

The company gave no farewell announcement. The smoking goblets, sparklers, rainbow sliders, and celebrities shilling crystal-covered lollipops disappeared without one last hurrah.

Kylie Jenner and the first sugar rush

Sugar Factory’s Miami era began in June 2015, when the Las Vegas-born candy shop and brasserie opened inside Hotel Victor on Ocean Drive. Kylie Jenner, then just 17, hosted the opening, walked the red carpet, took selfies with fans, and posed with her custom Couture Pop — a jeweled lollipop that came with a crystal-studded case, naturally.

The restaurant filled 200 seats, had two patios, candy-themed cocktails, and dishes like a “King Kong Sundae” made with 24 scoops of ice cream.

The “King Kong Sundae” made with 24 scoops of ice cream at Sugar Factory

Provided by Sugar Factory – Miami Beach

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In April 2016, Sugar Factory opened a second Miami Beach restaurant at 647 Lincoln Road. By the end of that year, Miami Beach’s Sugar Factory ranked No. 15 among the country’s most Instagrammed restaurants, the only Florida restaurant on the list.

Naturally, the celebrity appearances kept coming. Mariah Carey held a 2017 concert afterparty there with her children, Bryan Tanaka, Jonathan Cheban, and a collection of Bravo stars. Months later, Scott Disick hosted an Art Week party.

A series of openings and closings since 2015

Provided by Sugar Factory – Miami Beach

Open, close, repeat

The Lincoln Road restaurant closed by May 2018. That year, Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici and David Grutman opened Sugar Factory Gummy World alongside Happy Place Donuts at 507 Española Way, complete with a machine reportedly capable of producing 20,000 gummies a day.

In July 2020, groups tied to the Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive locations filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but Sugar Factory kept expanding locally anyway. In March 2022, it opened at Bayside Marketplace and, days later, followed with a restaurant at Aventura Mall. Both closed by April 2023, with the Aventura location lasting only about a year.

The next month, Sugar Factory opened inside the former Firestone Garage at 1575 Alton Road, where Natti Natasha hosted the debut. That restaurant later closed, and the brand’s last Miami incarnation landed at Española Way.

Sugar Factory restaurants have closed across the U.S.

Provided by Sugar Factory – Miami Beach

A bigger sugar crash

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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