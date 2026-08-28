Fuku turns its fried chicken sandwich into ice cream in Miami

Named “Fuku Around & Find Out,” the flavor launches Monday, Aug. 31, and will be sold only at Fuku Coral Gables while supplies last.
Sweet, spicy, and frozen
The “Fuku Around & Find Out” starts with buttermilk ice cream, then layers in a spicy gochujang caramel made with Korean gochugaru and honey. A buttery cornflake crunch seasoned with black and white sesame adds the final piece, giving the cup the salty crunch usually found in Fuku’s fried chicken.
The original “Sweet & Spicy Sando” features crispy brined chicken, a sweet-and-spicy glaze, pickled daikon, and “Fuku Crunch” on a butter-toasted potato roll. Cry Baby swaps the chicken for tangy buttermilk ice cream and carries over the sandwich’s chile, honey, and crunch in dessert form. The gochujang caramel offers sweetness and fermented chile flavor before the heat builds.
Fuku and Cry Baby Creamery made a set amount of the new flavor and will not produce another batch once it sells out. Therefore, this is a quick drop rather than a seasonal flavor hanging around until Miami decides it is fall.
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Cry Baby opened in Palmetto Bay in 2021 and has since grown to three Miami-area shops. The small-batch creamery serves flavors pulled from Miami’s dessert and coffee habits, think Viva Pastelito with cream cheese and mascarpone ice cream, guava swirls, and caramelized puff pastry, or Espumita Boss made with Per’la Coffee cold brew.
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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.