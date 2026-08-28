Shops & Markets

Fuku turns its fried chicken sandwich into ice cream in Miami

A fried chicken restaurant in Coral Gables will launch a limited-time ice cream flavor inspired by its "Sweet & Spicy Sando."
By Olee Fowler
Fried chicken restaurant Fuku in Coral Gables has launched its first ice cream with Cry Baby Creamery that tastes like a fried chicken sando.

Provided by Cry Baby Creamery
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Savory-sweet lovers in Miami, this one’s for you.

Fuku, David Chang’s fried chicken restaurant on Miracle Mile, is teaming up with Miami scoop shop Cry Baby Creamery for a limited-edition ice cream inspired by its “Sweet & Spicy Sando.”

Named “Fuku Around & Find Out,” the flavor launches Monday, Aug. 31, and will be sold only at Fuku Coral Gables while supplies last.

The “Fuku Around & Find Out” has a buttery cornflake crunch seasoned with sesame seeds

Provided by Cry Baby Creamery

Sweet, spicy, and frozen

The “Fuku Around & Find Out” starts with buttermilk ice cream, then layers in a spicy gochujang caramel made with Korean gochugaru and honey. A buttery cornflake crunch seasoned with black and white sesame adds the final piece, giving the cup the salty crunch usually found in Fuku’s fried chicken.

The original “Sweet & Spicy Sando” features crispy brined chicken, a sweet-and-spicy glaze, pickled daikon, and “Fuku Crunch” on a butter-toasted potato roll. Cry Baby swaps the chicken for tangy buttermilk ice cream and carries over the sandwich’s chile, honey, and crunch in dessert form. The gochujang caramel offers sweetness and fermented chile flavor before the heat builds.

Fuku and Cry Baby Creamery made a set amount of the new flavor and will not produce another batch once it sells out. Therefore, this is a quick drop rather than a seasonal flavor hanging around until Miami decides it is fall.

Our dining newsletter is a tasty treat

Sign up now for free updates on openings, closings and all the food news that matters

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Cry Baby knows its way around a mash-up

Cry Baby opened in Palmetto Bay in 2021 and has since grown to three Miami-area shops. The small-batch creamery serves flavors pulled from Miami’s dessert and coffee habits, think Viva Pastelito with cream cheese and mascarpone ice cream, guava swirls, and caramelized puff pastry, or Espumita Boss made with Per’la Coffee cold brew.

The shop has also made ice cream croquetas and popsicle beer floats, so a fried chicken-inspired scoop fits the pattern. New Times named Cry Baby Miami’s Best Ice Cream in 2024.

Fuku’s journey to South Florida took a little longer. Chang’s fried chicken sandwich started as an off-menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York before getting its own East Village restaurant in 2015.

Fuku opened its first permanent standalone South Florida location at 135 Miracle Mile in March.

Fuku. 135 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; eatfuku.com.

Independent News in Miami Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

Loading latest posts...