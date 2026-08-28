Fuku turns its fried chicken sandwich into ice cream in Miami

Named “Fuku Around & Find Out,” the flavor launches Monday, Aug. 31, and will be sold only at Fuku Coral Gables while supplies last.

Fuku, David Chang’s fried chicken restaurant on Miracle Mile , is teaming up with Miami scoop shop Cry Baby Creamery for a limited-edition ice cream inspired by its “Sweet & Spicy Sando.”

Sweet, spicy, and frozen

The “Fuku Around & Find Out” starts with buttermilk ice cream, then layers in a spicy gochujang caramel made with Korean gochugaru and honey. A buttery cornflake crunch seasoned with black and white sesame adds the final piece, giving the cup the salty crunch usually found in Fuku’s fried chicken.

The original “Sweet & Spicy Sando” features crispy brined chicken, a sweet-and-spicy glaze, pickled daikon, and “Fuku Crunch” on a butter-toasted potato roll. Cry Baby swaps the chicken for tangy buttermilk ice cream and carries over the sandwich’s chile, honey, and crunch in dessert form. The gochujang caramel offers sweetness and fermented chile flavor before the heat builds.

Fuku and Cry Baby Creamery made a set amount of the new flavor and will not produce another batch once it sells out. Therefore, this is a quick drop rather than a seasonal flavor hanging around until Miami decides it is fall.