Beloved Coconut Grove burger spot closes after 15 years

Beloved Coconut Grove burger spot Lokal has closed after 15 years on Commodore Plaza, marking the end of an era for its founder Matt Kuscher.

I wasn’t planning on leaving my place on Sunday, June 28. But around 9:30 p.m., still wearing my pajamas, I got in my car and drove to Coconut Grove because I couldn’t let Lokal close without saying goodbye. Some restaurants anchor neighborhoods, and Lokal was one of them. I grew up in Coconut Grove, and I’ve watched the neighborhood transform from a quirky village filled with independently owned restaurants into one of Miami’s hottest real estate markets. When Lokal opened on Commodore Plaza in 2011, when I was a freshman in college, it immediately felt like it belonged. It became the place where neighbors ran into each other, where dogs relaxed under patio tables, and where grabbing a burger was a gourmet experience (it was light-years ahead of today’s burger boom). And let me tell you, those burgers were delicious. On Sunday, June 28, that chapter quietly came to an end. After nearly 15 years, Lokal served its final customers.

Lokal regulars filled the dining room, including this man wearing a one-of-a-kind Kush T-shirt Nicole Lopez-Alvar One last visit Walking through the front patio and through the front doors that night felt surreal. The familiar smell of burgers and the sound of beer cans being popped open still drifted through the air. Regulars filled the dining room, bartenders and servers greeted people by name, and nothing about the atmosphere suggested the restaurant was living its final hours. That is, until I looked at the walls. Large empty spaces had replaced years of framed memories. Awards were gone. Old signs had disappeared. Artwork that had become part of Lokal’s personality had already found new homes. It looked like the restaurant was slowly packing up its life. But instead of boxing everything away after closing, its founder, Matt Kuscher, invited people to stop by throughout the weekend and take home pieces of Lokal. When he noticed a customer wearing an old Lokal T-shirt, he smiled immediately. “That’s a good shirt,” Kuscher laughed. “Oh, my God. That’s awesome. I haven’t seen one in ten years.”

Matt handed me this plaque he received in 2014 from Zagat, straight off the wall Nicole Lopez-Alvar Taking home a piece of delicious history Longtime regulars left carrying framed memorabilia (even a New Times “Best Of” award was snatched before I arrived). Customers and neighboring business owners walked out with vintage signs, and even the bathroom mirrors had new owners before the restaurant officially closed. (To my amusement, a man walked in, upset that the bathroom mirror he had wanted was gone.) It felt like the perfect ending for a place that had always belonged as much to the neighborhood as it did to Kuscher. As I wandered around one last time, I couldn’t resist taking something home myself. I left with Lokal’s 2014 Zagat award. Back then, long before Michelin stars arrived in Florida, Zagat was one of the most respected names in dining. Receiving that recognition was a huge accomplishment, and Kuscher still lights up talking about it today. He was 33 years old when he opened the restaurant. “We got a 27 out of 30 [points], and no one got 30. We were even featured by Oprah.com… I mean, 2014 was such a great era in dining. That was a big deal. That was my dream. When I lived in New York, I used to carry that. I remember reading the Zagat. I’d walk around with the book and highlight when I went to a restaurant; it was almost like, you know, a bingo match.” Holding the plaque in my hands felt strangely emotional. It marked a moment when Miami’s restaurant scene was beginning to find its identity, and Lokal was helping to lead the way.

Lokal’s reputation as a family-friendly hangout inspired Kuscher to open Kush, its craft beer sister Nicole Lopez-Alvar The restaurant that started Kush Hospitality Many people assume Kush Wynwood was the beginning of Kush Hospitality. It wasn’t. “This was my first one,” Kuscher says. “I think a lot of people assume Kush was the first. Lokal was the first.” Ironically, Lokal’s popularity is exactly what inspired Kush. “The reason why I opened Kush was that this [Lokal] was too family-oriented,” he said. “I had toys, I had dogs, and grandmas… and we were doing these beer events with all these big, fat, bearded guys lining up because we were getting beers you couldn’t get anywhere else. So I said, ‘Let me just open a place to do beer,’ and that was Kush.” What started as a solution for overflowing craft beer events eventually became one of Miami’s most recognizable independent restaurant groups.

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Coconut Grove has transformed completely since Lokal opened in 2011. Longtime brunch spot Lulu closed in 2024. Nicole Lopez-Alvar The Grove outgrew Lokal When New Times first reported Lokal’s closure in March, Kuscher pointed to a proposed 50 percent rent increase. But spending time with him on the restaurant’s final night made it clear the story was much bigger than one lease negotiation. The neighborhood along Main Highway in Coconut Grove has transformed completely since Lokal opened in 2011. Luxury developments have reshaped entire blocks. National chains now occupy storefronts that once belonged to local businesses. The cost of simply existing in the Grove has skyrocketed. According to Kuscher, restaurants are paying astronomical prices to afford the neighborhood. In 2026, restaurants in Coconut Grove pay an average base rent of $85 to $100+ per square foot annually. For the typical full-service restaurant, this means restaurateurs are paying between $100k and $350k to run their businesses. (Monthly, this could be anything from $10k to $30k.) Then there was the building itself. After nearly 15 years, it needed substantial repairs. Investing that kind of money into a leased property, while also facing dramatically higher rent, no longer made financial sense. It’s one of the ironies of modern Miami. Restaurants like Lokal help make neighborhoods desirable, only to find themselves priced out once those neighborhoods become successful.

Founder Matt Kuscher’s main focus right now is Kush Wynwood Nicole Lopez-Alvar Looking ahead at Wynwood I expected the night to feel heartbreaking, but it felt unexpectedly hopeful. Longtime customers stayed long after they had finished eating, and servers hugged regulars they had known for years. Kitchen staff even stopped to take photos together between orders. Laughter filled the room because no one seemed ready to leave. Nearly everyone who worked at Lokal is moving to Kush in Wynwood with Kush Hospitality. Instead of saying goodbye forever, many of them were simply preparing to move to a new address. And if anyone seemed excited about the future, it was Kuscher.

Matt Kuscher is building affordable housing above his own restaurant, Kush in Wynwood, which will open in July 2026 Kush Hospitality photo His greatest project yet For those out of the loop, Kuscher’s iconic Wynwood spot, Kush, is expected to open this month. “My goal with Kush is so big,” he says. “It won’t be just a restaurant or affordable housing. I’m really trying to make it the next—I don’t wanna say Wynwood Walls, because that’s not what I’m trying to do. However, I’m trying to make it to the other part of Wynwood. When you come to Wynwood, you have to go here and take a picture or spend time. And I’m pretty sure I’m going to be doing that. I’m working on a landmark from Miami to put there, as well.” Beyond the restaurant itself, expect public art, historical installations, affordable housing, and tributes to the neighborhood’s past. “It’s not just Kush,” he says. “It’s art, it’s everything.” Listening to him talk, it became obvious that while Lokal’s story had reached its final chapter, his own story was entering a completely different one.

Regulars have a last round at Lokal on Sunday, June 28 Nicole Lopez-Alvar The end of an era As I walked back to my car that night, I turned around for one last look at its bustling front patio and wide open door that led to the bar. The walls were barer than I’d ever seen them, but somehow the restaurant still felt unmistakably like Lokal. For those of us who grew up in Coconut Grove, this wasn’t simply another restaurant closing. It felt like saying goodbye to a version of the neighborhood that was on the cusp of becoming. A fun, relaxed middle ground dominated by true locals. Although business is booming and tourists from all around the world have turned the village into a tourist destination, the “Lokal” era of the Grove was one only locals will remember. The Grove will continue to evolve. More buildings will rise, new restaurants will open, and fresh faces will discover the neighborhood for the first time. However, there will never be another Lokal. As I drove away with the old Zagat plaque buckled into my passenger seat, I realized I hadn’t just taken home a piece of memorabilia. I’d taken home a small piece of Coconut Grove dining history. Lokal. 3190 Commodore Plz., Miami. Now closed.

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