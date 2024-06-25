Best Staycation

Step aside, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove is the spot to staycation. After checking out Michelin-starred dining like Ariete or Los Felix, but before you revel in a raw fruit pie at Coconut Grove Organic Farmers Market, you need a place to stay. And that undeniable spot is Mr. C. Exuding modern, approachable luxury, there are plenty of nooks to unwind on the property. Highlights include its rooftop pool with cabanas and panoramic vistas of the city and bay. You'll shed your worries with a personalized facial or detox at Beatala wellness club. On the top floor, Bellini serves up a memorable baked truffle polenta, not to be passed over. But the glue of any Mr. C stay is its service — count on all the pleasantries and then head home as if you'd traveled the world in style.