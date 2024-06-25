Best Sporting Event

Whereas we may never know whether the Dolphins will be remotely good year to year, we do know this: The tennis action inside Hard Rock Stadium for the annual Miami Open is always top-tier. Since moving from Crandon Park to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019, everything about the Open has been ace. Beyond professional tennis' four grand slam tournaments, it's regarded as the next best tournament on planet Earth. And, for many reasons, people love playing inside a football stadium-gone-tennis court. All of the top players in the world attend (except Novak Djokovic, who keeps bailing for whatever reason), and, well, it's a total vibe. Even if you aren't a tennis fan, you can relish slices of Editor Pizza and booze on a balcony overlooking the grounds.