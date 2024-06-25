Best Place for a First Date (Non-Restaurant)

Elaborate Tuscan walkways, lily-lined ponds, and vine-covered gazebos at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens imbue the place with a dream-like atmosphere perfect for two lovebirds looking to flutter about and forget their troubles, if only for a while. It's hard to conjure up a more romantic setting than Vizcaya's courtyards and stone nooks where partnered couples often flock to host their weddings. Designed by architect F. Burrall Hoffman for industrialist James Deering, the century-old main house serves as a portal to an opulent past, stacked wall-to-wall with artwork, baroque antiques, and precious artifacts. The Coconut Grove property has a pristine view of Biscayne Bay with a sculpted stone barge in the foreground, perfect for your first selfie as a pair. Vizcaya promises a night to remember, one that might just lead you back in a few years, but this time donning a wedding gown or tux. Adult admission is $25 and includes access to the gardens and mansion. (We're not mentioning entry prices for kids because, dammit, this is date night.)