Best College Basketball Player

Johnell Davis has entered the transfer portal, meaning he will not be an FAU Owls basketball team member in 2024-25. Luckily for him, this is an award for past performances, which he has delivered at Boca Raton in spades. Davis — regarded by many as the greatest player in FAU history — helped the school achieve its best season in program history in 2023, with Conference USA regular season and tournament titles. He was named first-team All-C-USA and C-USA Sixth Player of the Year, and, oh yeah, the Owls made it to the NCAA Final Four, by far their greatest season of all time. Davis followed up his fantastic 2023 play with another solid season for the Owls in 2024, and now he's on to either the NBA or another school where his talents will be on full display, likely on a national stage. His time in Boca will be forever remembered, regardless of his next stop. And he'll go down as one of the greatest college basketball players in South Florida history.