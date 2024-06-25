Best College Basketball Player

The voice of Florida Atlantic University sports, Ken LaVicka, is more than just a sportscaster — he's a fixture in the homes of those who root for the Owls. LaVicka was a must-follow during the Owls' incredible run to the NCAA Final Four during March Madness in 2023, offering a fly-on-the-wall view of all things FAU that included everything from the team boarding the bus to his preparations for the big games in storied arenas such as New York's Madison Square Garden. In the fall, LaVicka routinely begins the morning of an Owls' game by offering social media followers a sunrise view of the stadium where he will call games just a few hours later. His connection to the fanbase on social media is just one example of how the voice of a local team can do more than just explain to the fans what they're seeing, making the game more enjoyable. LaVicka brings to FAU precisely what the team needs: a recognizable voice and, at times, a cheerleader in a sports scene cluttered with many options. Those extra points — in addition to his spectacular vocal chops — make him the finest sportscaster in town.