Buena Vista Mall is like a hidden oasis just blocks from the Design District. Head up for the vibes and then serve some vibes while you're there. It's well worth your time to make it an afternoon adventure, exploring the many merchants in the earthy space. You've got jewelry like Kathee Cuervo, vintage and second-hand stores like the House of Findings, plenty of coffee options, and great dining (Branja, anyone?). If the shopping doesn't do it for you, it's a dreamy space that's ideal for just sitting under the lush tree canopy and enjoying the breeze. You can even do a cold plunge at KOV or get your haircut at classically hip Contesta Rock Hair, a former Miami Beach staple. Name another mall that does it all like this. We'll wait.