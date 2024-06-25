Best Furniture Store

Situated beneath the luxurious hotel Mr. C in Coconut Grove, the Bazaar Project looks like a funky cafe with an upscale old-school Coconut Grove charm. The oddest thing about this stylish little enclave is that everything in the café is actually for sale. There's something special about trying out the merch before dragging it home, whether it's the metal café chairs or the Versace wallpaper that drapes the walls. The homewares and furniture will stop you in your tracks, much like the personal style of founder, Yeliz Titiz, who has a flair for fashion and sources interesting design items from around the world.