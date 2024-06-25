 Best Comic Book Shop 2024 | Tate's Comics | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Comic Book Shop

Tate's Comics

Photo by Carina Mask

Tate's Comics' origin story is just as unbelievable and epic as the stories it sells. In 1993, when 17-year-old Tate Ottati was only a high-school senior, he started "playing" the stock market as part of an economics class. When he then decided to invest in real life, he naturally invested in Marvel Comics stock. A lucky dude, he sold it at its highest point before the company went bankrupt and went off the market for several years. Ottati used his earnings as seed money to invest in a comic book store, which he opened with the support of his father. The first shop was only 1,000 square feet and specialized in things like Japanese anime, a rarity in the '90s, allowing customers to rent imported VHS cassettes. Tate's moved to its current location in 2002 and expanded over the years to an enormous 10,000 square feet. In 2009, Tate's also won the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award for its contributions to the comic book industry. This is all to say, three decades later, Tate's remains the best place to find comic books, collectibles, and pop-culture memorabilia in South Florida.

Best Souvenir Shop

Dále Zine Shop

Dale Zine photo

The typical tourist traps of South Beach may let visitors bring a touch of tacky Florida home with them via chintzy dolphin-adorned snow globes and "Miami" towels decorated with palms. But the colorful art shop Dále Zine lets out-of-towners (and locals) cherish the real culture and quirkiness of Miami creatives with its cooly curated art books, humorous stickers, T-shirts, records by local musicians, prints by South Florida artists like Gabriel Alcala and Brian Butler, and an array of zines. Dále Zine provides the perfect way to bring the real Florida back home with you. For instance, you can grab the latest issue of Islandia Journal, which details Florida history, ephemera, and lived experiences from the swamp. Recently relocated from the backroads of Little River to the middle of the Design District, the pretty, pristine shop was always worth driving out of your way for, but now is located where random weekenders might stumble into gifts that embody the underappreciated, underhyped indie spirit of the 305. Dále Zine is open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Sundays being the outlier, open from noon to 6 p.m. Dale!

Best Salon

Ugo di Roma Salon and Day Spa

Somehow both upscale and inviting, Ugo di Roma Salon and Day Spa in the heart of Coconut Grove has offered a dedicated clientele the chance to keep up appearances properly for decades. Founded in 1976 in Brickell and then landing in its current two-story home in 1989, the salon has maintained an admirable dedication to European-style opulence with a friendly local charm. The stylists, many from the Old World themselves, offer a thoughtful assessment of your needs and evaluate the best course of action with top-of-the-line products. The salon provides a long list of services, including hair, nail, massage, aromatherapy, facials, and body treatments. On the pricier side, Ugo di Roma may be a splurge for most, but if you're in need of a good ol' fashioned "treat yourself" moment, this one-stop shop is the perfect fix.

Best Barbershop

Jaxson Maximus

Jaxson Maximus elevates the barbershop experience, not just because it's located in Brickell's Panorama Tower, but because it offers the shaggy-haired a cut with a full-service salon, clothing boutique, and alterations shop. If you splurge for an $80 signature haircut, you'll get a chance to zone out in the "Zen room" with a facial and forearm and hand massage with essential oils and hot towel treatment — all while getting your wedding suit custom-altered. And don't forget a complimentary beverage to keep the energy loose, including the typical sober fare and two-drink max craft beers, scotches, and bourbons. The shop looks like a place you'd bring your boys or boyish girls with a custom championship pool table at its center and model race car on the wall. Notably, the HBO show The Shop: Uninterrupted, produced by NBA great LeBron James and media personality Maverick Carter, featured the salon in an episode along with DJ Khaled and rapper Meek Mill. As far as barbershops are concerned, this is certainly a "We the Best" situation.

Best Facial

Paz Skin Care

Paz Skin Care estheticians will make sure your face is snatched thanks to a wide array of services, from facials to microneedling to lash and brow treatments. Founded by Miami native Jade Paz-Arias and her mother, Susan Paz, Paz Skin Care is operated by a team of knowledgeable Latinas dedicated to making their clients feel glam. A thorough consultation precedes any treatment, and methods and products are specifically curated for each person's desires. Paz goes above and beyond to ensure clients' comfort, easing newcomers into simple techniques with careful attention. This is a low-key spot with relaxing vibes, making it easy to unwind. Don't be surprised if you fall asleep two minutes into a treatment and awaken a new, glowier person.

Best Makeup Artist

ByHarol

Born and raised in Miami, Harol Prado is a makeup artist redefining beauty standards and the industry. Prado started with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury and now works independently on his craft. This freedom allows Prado to explore different avenues, including editorial work, weddings, and makeup lessons. What sets Prado apart from other makeup artists is how he implements a holistic approach to beauty. Uninterested in fads and trends, his philosophy is about nonconformity and comfort. First and foremost, for Prado, beauty radiates from inside. This approach has earned him a legion of loyal clients who herald his talent and tranquility.

Best Mani/Pedi

Sandu Beauty and Wellness at Jacques Janine Miami

If you are on the hunt for the deepest, most detailed manicure and pedicure imaginable, and you have around three hours to kill — then look no further than Sandu Beauty and Wellness. The master of the Russian manicure or dry manicure, Sandu hails from Kazakhstan, where she was trained in this precise procedure. It doesn't include the standard service of soaking your fingers and toes, but does include a nail drill and other equipment to keep those cuticles at bay. She goes the extra mile filing and cutting your claws, ensuring their optimal health. And the best part of Sandu's skills? You won't have to go back to see her again for a month.

Best Massage

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Photo courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Got knots the size of Florida oranges in your back? Hobble to your car and drive to the St. Regis Bal Harbour. Like any traditional spa that's worth a damn, guests are greeted with either a glass of prosecco or a mimosa. There's a peaceful waiting area that helps you bliss out even before your massage. And when they whisper your name, what awaits behind those doors is glorious. The St. Regis masseuses provide the deep tissue experience of a lifetime. You ask for more pressure; they deliver. Before or after your treatment, guests can indulge in a sauna, steam room, or hot tub. While they offer various treatments, a 60-minute stress relief massage will cost you $229 (or $339 for a 90-minute session). Whatever you choose, you'll head home totally relaxed, Florida oranges no longer haunting your back.

Best Spa

Acqualina Resort and Residences

In the Acqualina Resort and Residences relaxation lounges, Himalayan salt walls are said to detoxify negative ions in the air. The crystallized steam room fires up all seven of your chakras. After heating up, you can interact with the ice fountain for a euphoric mood booster. Heat and cold continue to do their good work in some of the signature sessions, including the Cryo T-Shock body treatment, which uses cold to eliminate cellulite, and the Hypervolt's heat massage to get blood flowing. There's no skimping on the time they spend on your body — most of the treatments clock in at close to two hours, with some adding on a one-hour lunch. However, feeling this grand doesn't come cheap; sessions can top $500. But, hey, aren't you worth it?

Best Gym

Old Bull Athletics

Locally owned, Old Bull Athletics is an appointment-only gym that focuses on personalized physical therapy combined with strength training. Founded by Frankie Telfort, a Miami native and former University of Southern California footballer before a health complication forced him off the field, Old Bull is a product of Telfort's reinvention as a coach and physical therapist eager to help others reach their optimal physical form. The knowledgeable staff's dedication to their clients' well-being is apparent at both the Coral Gables and Pinecrest locations. Beyond the usual offerings of a personal training gym, Old Bull's services begin with a 360 assessment of a client's needs, taking physical, mental, and behavioral circumstances into account when crafting hyper-personalized action plans designed to reach each person's goals. Almost every trainer is also a physical therapist, and many offer specializations in various areas like pre- or postnatal training. Old Bull will have you looking forward to getting your ass handed to you in your efforts to achieve your version of success.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation