Best Bike Shop

The long-time North Miami Beach bicyclist hub, Miami Bicycles and Repair Shop, recently expanded to a second location in North Miami without sacrificing any of its customer service or excellent selection. For nearly 40 years, this gathering spot has provided the tri-county area with road bikes, mountain bikes, children's bikes — basically any two-wheeled mode of transportation that is powered by exercise rather than fossil fuels. If you have a flat tire, a busted chain, or a more complicated fix, their mechanics are first-rate and will educate you on how you can fix it yourself next time. Expertise and courteousness? Count us in. Employees are active in the cycling community and eager to feed customers insider info, like which roads are safest to cycle on and which streets to avoid. They have a wide range of obvious cycling paraphernalia, from helmets and lights to less obvious needs like rust removal, necessary for our humid environs.