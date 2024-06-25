Best Steakhouse

From Japanese Wagyu to certified Angus beef strips, ribeyes, and filets, this underrated South of Fifth steakhouse serves up juicy cuts cooked exactly to your liking. Red South Beach is helmed by owner and chef Peter Vauthy and serves up dishes off a Cheesecake Factory-sized menu. There are nearly a dozen options when it comes to just steak cuts alone! They all pair phenomenally with the equally long list of sides. Everything, from sauces to garnishes, is prepared from scratch. Red also boasts a selection of more than 500 wines, and the restaurant's sommelier is always on hand to help you decide what will pair best with your hunk of personalized meat.