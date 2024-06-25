Best Steakhouse

Got a match on the apps? Then, you need to score a reservation at the New Schnitzel House. The New Schnitzel House upgrades the flair and delightful German fare of the old Schnitzel House. It also features a creative cocktail program reminiscent of its sister bar, Gramps, in Wynwood to provide a tasty social lubricant for a best first date. You can actually hear the other person talk at New Schnitzel House, assuming that's a goal — you know, to see if they're empty between the ears. Sharable "appeteasers" like the housemade pickle plate or pretzel with beer cheese and mustard are guaranteed to spark convo. The schnitzel is obviously a solid choice, but so is the array of "snausages." While salads usually suck at restaurants, New Schnitzel House cracked that code with three great options. Just be sure to check your chompers in the mirrored bathroom after you indulge. Depending on what you want out of your date, the weekend brunch is a little more wholesome, the outdoor patio with its twinkling lights provides a When Harry Met Sally rom-com energy, but the dimly lit and thoughtfully decorated interior is the way to go to bring the Moonstruck-in-Miami vibe. The restaurant is taking a summer hiatus but will reopen in the fall. So start planning a rendezvous now.