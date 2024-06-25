Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

This simple Cuban sandwich shop is tough to spot these days now that it's eclipsed by high-rise buildings that developers continue to erect around it. But that hasn't stopped it from staying one of the most popular dining destinations in the area, and not just for natives. Soccer superstar David Beckham even credits the shop for teaching him how to make the perfect espumita with his cafecito when he first moved to town. But it's not a place for the super-rich. It's for the people. Enriqueta's is one of the few places where you can still score a solid breakfast or lunch for under $10. The cramped but comfy enough dining area and counter feature kitschy Florida placemats on which the servers will set down $9 classic sandwiches like pan con bistec, Cuban, and medianoche. The daily specials are hardier with rice, beans, and salad alongside your entrée for way less than $20. Of course, a little pick-me-up via the beloved ventanita is an easier way to score a taste of Enriqueta's.