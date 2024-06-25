Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

If money is no object or you're not the one that's paying, Ariete is the place to eat. All the focus is on the food at Chef Michael Beltran's Michelin-starred, well-situated Coconut Grove restaurant. A la carte is an option, but most first-timers opt for one of the two prix-fixe choices. There's the versos clásicos ($145 per person) and the versos modernos ($205 per person); wine pairings for each are $195 or $295 per additional person, and the in-house sommelier is at your ready. Additional courses are a must and an extra charge. You'll be hard-pressed to match the experience of Ariete's famous duck presentation, canard a la presse ($45 more on the prix fixe, $160 for two if ordered a la carte). The extravagant French dish is a tableside show with a hand-turned press to liquify parts of the bird, yielding ingredients for a heavenly sauce. For dessert, get the cigar, a nod to Beltran's Cuban roots, filled with a fluffy chocolate and hazelnut mousse, cleverly served in a cigar box. Ariete is a place you'll want to return to again and again, but only if someone else is scrambling for the check.